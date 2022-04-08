Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
Vehicles make a splash when traveling on Route 30, in Newfane, Vt., as water from Thursday night’s storm goes over the roadway on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
NEWFANE — Vehicles make a splash when traveling on Route 30 as water from Thursday night’s storm goes over the roadway on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.