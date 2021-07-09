A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 5:28 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Water rushes over Old Jelly Mill Falls after a week of heavy rain on Friday, July 9, 2021.
WINDHAM COUNTY — Water levels run high on Friday, July 9, after a wet week.
