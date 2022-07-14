Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

CHESTERFIELD N.H. — Nile, a life-sized inflatable humpback whale, made a stop at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour. The Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022. Children were able to get inside the life-sized whale as Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, taught them about the animal.

PHOTOS: Learning about whales

