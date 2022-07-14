CHESTERFIELD N.H. — Nile, a life-sized inflatable humpback whale, made a stop at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour. The Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022. Children were able to get inside the life-sized whale as Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, taught them about the animal.
Alyssa Remillard, 8, from Northfield, Mass., jumps up and down as the life-sized humpback whale, Nile, is inflated at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Rylee Brown, 8, from Chesterfield, N.H., looks around the inside of the life-sized inflatable humpback whale at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Rylee Brown, 8, from Chesterfield, N.H., exits the life-sized inflatable humpback whale at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Alyssa Remillard, 8, from Northfield, Mass., jumps up and down as the life-sized humpback whale, Nile, is inflated at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Rylee Brown, 8, from Chesterfield, N.H., looks around the inside of the life-sized inflatable humpback whale at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Cynde McInnis, with The Whalemobile, talks about the inside of the humpback whale at the Chesterfield, N.H., Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Rylee Brown, 8, from Chesterfield, N.H., exits the life-sized inflatable humpback whale at the Chesterfield Town Hall as part of the Whalemobile 2022 Summer Tour which the Chesterfield Public Library hosted the local stop on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.