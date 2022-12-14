TOWNSHEND — On bleak winter days, it's easy to forget the people that are buried in the cemeteries. On Dec. 17, volunteers from across the country participating in Wreaths Across America will try to add some holiday spirit to sites of veterans to honor what they have done for this country.
A Townshend resident was inspired to help out with Wreaths Across America when he saw the convoy come through Brattleboro last year. Last month, Scott Dorman started raising money to have wreaths donated to the local cemetery.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, helped organize some wreaths from Wreath Across America to be delivered to Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend. Purchase local photos online.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, temporally places a wreath meant for his son’s grave site at Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as he helps get the word out about National Wreaths Across America Day which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. His son was a Vermont National Guard veteran who died in 2020.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, temporally places a wreath meant for his son’s grave site at Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as he helps get the word out about National Wreaths Across America Day which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. His son was a Vermont National Guard veteran who died in 2020.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, helped organize some wreaths from Wreath Across America to be delivered to Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, helped organize some wreaths from Wreath Across America to be delivered to Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, temporally places a wreath meant for his son’s grave site at Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as he helps get the word out about National Wreaths Across America Day which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. His son was a Vermont National Guard veteran who died in 2020.
Walking through Oakwood Cemetery last week, Dorman talked about the death of his son, who was a member of the Vermont National Guard, as a reason to join up with the organization to not just honor him but other veterans buried at that cemetery.
“It's a way to honor people that were in the service and either died in the service or were just a veteran,” said Dorman. “They don't seem to get much recognition, and it's just a way to honor them for serving their country.”
Dorman lost his son in 2020; he said the National Guard was his son’s passion and that he enjoyed it very much.
Dorman and Wreaths Across America were able to raise enough money to get 26 wreaths placed on veteran’s grave sites at Oakwood. He is hoping to be more organized and raise enough money going forward to be able to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave site (140 in total) for many years to come.
Dorman and others will be laying the wreaths out at noon on Saturday, following a moment of silence. There are six different wreaths for each branch of the military.
Dorman said donations could be made out to him or search on the Wreaths Across America website by typing in VTOKWD for Oakwood Cemetery in Vermont.
