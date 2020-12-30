BRATTLEBORO — The town is no stranger to protests, but the turnout for the May 31 event to condemn police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police was huge and especially noteworthy given that it was taking place during a global pandemic that prompted a stay-at-home order by Vermont’s governor. Photos were posted online under #BrattleboroSolidarityBLM.
BLM stands for Black Lives Matter. The phrase and movement was written about a lot in these pages over the past year, as communities grappled with racial injustices and held protests or vigils in support.
This week, the Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee had what is believed to be its last meeting after being appointed by the Select Board in September. Two facilitators hired to lead a process and author a report with recommendations to improve community safety also wrapped up their work. Their suggestions include measures related to police training, ending a police social worker program, disarming officers for certain calls and events, publicly acknowledging racism and other negative experiences experienced by community members, and building up support structures.
After incidents in several town in July involving graffiti claiming that Black Lives Matter is racist, select boards in Dover, Jamaica and Newfane issued statements condemning racism and prejudice.
“We are a community of diverse backgrounds and opinions, and we draw strength from it,” reads the statement from Newfane. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and feel safe in our beautiful town.”
The Putney Select Board agreed to support a Black Lives Matter mural on the roadway in front of Putney Central School. The project was proposed by the Windham County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in July.
Painted in September, the mural was celebrated as a symbol of unity. Lisa Munoz, chairwoman of the Putney Equity and Inclusion Committee, told the Reformer at the time that “Black Lives Matter” is not a political statement but a fact that transcends any party politics. The committee ran an anti-racism book club and organized workshops for town employees.
“This is a great day for Putney,” Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham-4, said at the mural painting. “It’s a great public statement and reminder of what Putney is about.”
Steffen Gillom, president of the NAACP’s Windham County branch, said he noticed allies and other communities of color have been more outspoken this year about racial injustices.
“A lot of them had these feelings and wanted to say these things,” he said Wednesday in an interview. “I think it was a situation where to show that support meant some alienation in their own community.”
Gillom likened what he saw this year to a stack of dominos, where one tipped over then the whole stack toppled over.
“I think it’s important that it doesn’t just end there, right?” he said. “We acknowledged structural racism exists. Now, what are we going to do with it?”
Gillom recommended white people join his group, vie for positions of service in the organization or help them get things done; join other grassroots and political movements that uplift other communities, especially those with Black and Brown members; and reach out to leaders of color in the community to see how they can be aided in achieving their goals and missions.
“They should put their money where their mouth is and help build structure around land access so when folks of color come here, they can actually live,” he said. “I think that the first thing is it’s incumbent on white folks to inquire about and really look at ecosystems that have been built around their friends, families and workplaces ... We also have to realize that there has to be a jumping off point from where you stop reading and educating, and you start doing.”
Gillom is part of an effort to get the BIPOC Land Access and Opportunity passed in Vermont. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color. A fund would be managed by a board of BIPOC members, with money made available for downpayments and grants to help the BIPOC community with paying for homes, land and farms. Financial education opportunities are another component of the bill.
The local NAACP chapter is in the process of creating a political academy where predominately people of color will learn about running for office and receive assistance in building a network. Gillom envisions the pilot program running about six months.
The chapter’s education chair, Sarah Lang, is working on creating a financial literacy series. Gillom hopes people of color will attend.
The chapter is collaborating with several justice organizations “to help bolster their message,” he said. Its annual Freedom Fund Dinner is being planned as a virtual event.
Another area of focus involves continuing and increasing communications with lawmakers.
“Windham County has one of the most powerful delegations of legislators,” Gillom said. “We want them to be coming to us. We want to have a really open line of communication.”
Gillom said with meetings happening remotely due to the pandemic, it was much easier for people of color to testify at legislative hearings. He noted it has been a difficult year for communities of color and society at large.
“But I think we’ve realized how resilient we are as a people,” he said, looking for the lessons and ways to turn small blessings into big ones as he heads into 2021. “It’s a new day. We’re going to take what we learned and be better.”