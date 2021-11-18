BELLOWS FALLS — The demolition of the former Meeting Waters YMCA building took yet another turn Tuesday night.
Representatives from the local Abenaki tribe asked the Rockingham Select Board that no additional excavation be done during the upcoming demolition of the town-owned dilapidated building.
Bellows Falls has several ancient Abenaki burial sites, said Gail Golec, an archaeologist from Walpole, N.H., who appeared before the board with local resident Diana Jones, who said she is an Abenaki descendant.
Jones, who later in the meeting was appointed to the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, said they had submitted a letter of support from Rich Holschuh, a well-known Indigenous People’s advocate from Brattleboro.
Golec said she has documented several burial sites in the village of Bellows Falls, and she was concerned that the former site of the Methodist Meeting House at 66 Atkinson St. could also contain the remains of Native Americans. The meeting house was built around 1835.
“There are burials all over Bellows Falls, historically, the town should consider this,” when approving other demolitions or excavations, Golec said.
Golec said she’s done several core soil samples on the site, and some showed “undisturbed” soil, which would be more likely to reveal and provide ancient information and artifacts.
She said she had gone into the church’s basement with Walter Wallace, the town’s historic preservation coordinator, and it was clear the soil had been disturbed there.
Jones and Golec said they weren’t looking to stop the demolition of the building — which is slated to begin sometime soon after Dec. 1 — but that extra excavation be avoided as much as possible.
Rockingham board members appeared sympathetic but a bit frustrated with the 11th hour request.
The Great Falls at Bellows Falls is a well-documented gathering site for indigenous people before European settlers came to the area. Holschuh has been working with town officials on several projects in the past couple of years, including the demolition of the Robertson Paper Co., which was located adjacent to the Great Falls.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said that Hodgkins & Sons, the excavation firm that won the bid last month to demolish the building, had given the town its off-season rate. He voiced concern that any change in the demolition plans would add to the town’s costs.
“We can certainly ask,” Pickup said. The contract calls for the site to be leveled, Pickup noted.
The town became the owner of the dilapidated building in August, after its former owner Christopher Glennon had transferred ownership as a way to resolve delinquent taxes and health orders concerning the building. Glennon had bought the building for $1 from Meeting Waters YMCA, which had been based in the building since 1971 before moving out in 2015. Glennon had wanted to create a community arts center in the building, which is across School Street Extension from Central Elementary School.
Pickup warned that excavation at the site could be problematic, since there could be unknown toxic substances in the ground. Most buildings were heated with coal in the village 100 years ago, and he said as a result there could be high levels of arsenic in the soil.
Last week, a non-profit group called Destination Bellows Falls arranged for the removal of the remaining stained glass window in the former church, The Parable of the Sower, and its storage at the Bellows Falls train station. The town had originally approved plans to remove and preserve the window when it was believed to be the work of a New York City religious stained-glass window company, but research showed that wasn’t the case, and the financial incentive disappeared. Similar plans to save the top of the steeple for a storage shed also were abandoned because of contamination from a century of bird and bat guano.
At one point in the meeting, resident Gaetano Putignano raised concerns that the removal of the window was done without proper safety precautions and didn’t follow town policy and procedures and he asked to see the signed contract with Commonwealth Construction.
Pickup said the removal of the window was done “in an expedited fashion,” to save it before the demolition. Pickup said there was a verbal contract, and that if there had been an accident, the town’s general liability insurance would have provided coverage.