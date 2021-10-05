BRATTLEBORO — An addition and renovations at Academy School largely aimed at improving how special education is delivered will be handled by Springfield-based All Seasons Construction Corp.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Business Administrator Frank Rucker said five pre-qualified firms were identified in June, and bid specifications were finalized and sent to the firms in August. Two bids from the firms were submitted in September and All Seasons provided the lowest at $2,024,200.
A subcommittee for reviewing bids found the company’s proposal meets specifications and is complete, Rucker said last Tuesday at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting.
“And we’re very pleased that it is within our project budget,” he said, referring to a $2.3 million estimate.
Plans call for building a 2,000-square-foot addition off the back of the West Brattleboro-based school, removing a temporary modular building known as “the white house” where special education instruction is provided, renovating a resource room inside the school also used for special education instruction and replacing windows in 14 classrooms. Rucker told the Reformer that construction is anticipated to begin the week of Oct. 11 or Oct. 18.
Impact and cost effectiveness are being considered when prioritizing elements of the project, said Navad Malin of Building Green, a consultant hired by Stevens & Associates to implement sustainability goals the board outlined. Construction specifications are aimed at erosion control and cutting down on idling by vehicles used on site.
Malin said since the site is already paved, it won’t affect natural habitat and will reduce further stormwater runoff. Specific lightbulbs were selected to cut down on light pollution.
Overall, airtight windows and other aspects of the project are expected to result in lower energy usage in the school. Malin said a heat pump supports sustainability goals by eliminating fossil fuels and using electricity that can then be converted into renewable energy.
“From a materials and resources perspective, there were a few measures we were able to adopt that are specifically addressing the carbon footprint of the materials themselves,” he said. “So we switched from full bricks to a thin brick veneer. Brick is very energy intensive and therefore high carbon in its manufacture.”
Purchasing specific drywall and studs also are part of the plan to lower the carbon footprint of the project.
The district gained authority to borrow $2 million for the project in May after a 508-126 vote in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
“We have been creative with space for a long time and we are very much looking forward to having remodeled, dedicated spaces that are conducive to the best teaching and learning that we can provide for our staff and students,” Academy School Principal Kelly Dias said at the time.
At an informational meeting ahead of the vote, Dias said the project will improve teaching and learning, especially for a group of learners who are most likely to be marginalized. They are anticipated to feel more included when all instruction happens under one roof.