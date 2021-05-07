BRATTLEBORO -- A project coming before voters next week is being billed as a way to improve special education instruction and learning at Academy School by renovating a classroom and adding a new section to the building.
"It's really exciting to see it come to fruition after talking so many years about the possibility," Academy School Principal Kelly Dias said at an informational meeting held remotely Thursday where more than 30 participants attended.
Voters in the Windham Southeast School District will decide Tuesday whether to authorize the School Board to borrow as much as $2 million for the project. The district spans Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
Academy School is in West Brattleboro off Route 9. Corey Frehsee of Stevens & Associates said the proposed 2,000-square-foot addition will be off the back of the school, a temporary modular building known as "the white house" will be removed, a resource room inside the school will be renovated and 14 classrooms will have windows replaced.
His firm was hired for engineering on the project about five years ago and completed a feasibility study in 2019. COVID-19 put plans on pause for a little while.
"I would say we are now in the middle of our design process," Frehsee said.
If the vote is positive, he anticipates getting bids from contractors in August then construction could start in September. He expects the project will take six to eight months to complete.
Dias said "the white house" is 1,400 square feet, serves more than 100 students for special education each day, houses seven staff members and has an open floor plan with no dividers but four different spaces. She noted there's no privacy or quiet space and students can get wet coming in or exiting when there's rain since it's not part of the school building.
"Proximity to the playground can be a challenge because kids are playing on the blacktop right outside of the white house," she said. "It can be distracting."
The resource room was described as being 684 square feet, serving more than 60 students who are all on individualized education plans, housing seven staff members and having an open floor plan with dividers with no privacy or quiet space.
"A lot of learning happens but it definitely can be improved by more privacy," Dias said.
She said the project will improve teaching and learning, especially for a group of learners who are most likely to be marginalized. They are expected to feel more included when all instruction happens under one roof.
Board member Jaci Reynolds called creating appropriate space for differently abled learners "such a wonderful opportunity for us as a district."
Nadav Malin, president of BuildingGreen Inc. who worked as sustainability consultant on the project, spoke to the importance of having good acoustics, lighting and air quality as well as using healthy materials, making spaces comfortable and being energy efficient. In the planning process, goals involving these factors were developed.
Malin hopes the renovations will serve as a model for future projects in the district.
Glass-block windows from the 1950s will be replaced with a more energy efficient option. Diane Abate of Stevens & Associates said her group is considering two models now.
Another improvement involves bringing in air recovery systems to allow for a constant flow of fresh air into classrooms, Abate said.
Frehsee told a neighboring property owner concerned about existing flooding that the project won't change the drainage patterns nor increase stormwater runoff.
The district is looking at seeking a municipal loan of about $1.5 million over a five-year term.
"We are anticipating that we will secure some federal funding for this project," said Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. "If we're not successful in securing grant funds, we do have as part of the long-term capital plan ... a reserve and we would utilize that reserve and apply it against the cost of the project."
Voting will take place Tuesday via Australian ballot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Brattleboro at the Windham Regional Career at 80 Atwood Street, in Dummerston at the Dummerston Town Office at 1523 Middle Road, in Guilford at the Guilford Town Office, and in Putney at the Putney Fire Station at 21 Carl Snyder Drive.