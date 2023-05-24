BRATTLEBORO — A person accused of killing a shelter coordinator with an axe on April 3 was deemed not competent to stand trial and will remain in the custody of the Vermont Department of Health until capable of standing trial on one count of first-degree murder.
On Wednesday afternoon, Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes accepted a psychiatric evaluation conducted on Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh, 38.
"The Court finds that the defendant currently suffers from major mental illness," state the stipulations issued by Hayes on Wednesday. "As result of that major mental illness, defendant is not presently competent to stand trial."
On April 3, at just past 9 in the morning, Mahvish-Jammeh entered Groundworks Collaborative's Morningside Shelter on Royal Road in Brattleboro and killed Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the shelter's coordinator, with an axe.
Mahvish-Jammeh was taken into custody shortly after the killing and has been in the custody of the Department of Mental Health after a short detention by the Department of Corrections.
Mahvish-Jammeh did not appear, either in person or via WebEx, for the competency hearing, which Hayes noted was her right.
Hayes scheduled a conference in 90 days to check Mahvish-Jammeh's status and determine whether she can be returned to the custody of the Department of Corrections and held without bail pending a trial.