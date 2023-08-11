BRATTLEBORO — A man who was cited for stealing an item from a car on Aug. 8 will be in court Friday afternoon to answer to an additional charge that he took a vehicle without the owner's permission on Aug. 9.
According to information from Lt. Adam Petlock of the Brattleboro Police Department, at just past noon on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Harris Place. When officers located the vehicle, the suspect was not nearby, but inside the car officers found a citation issued to Schuyler D. Gibson, 39, of Brattleboro, ordering him to appear in court on Thursday to answer to a charge of stealing a credit card.
On Thursday, the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of a person attempting to break into vehicles downtown. According to information from the BPD, Gibson, who matched the description of the suspect was located and taken into custody.
He was lodged overnight and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.