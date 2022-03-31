BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Brattleboro Wednesday was ordered held without bail during his arraignment on Thursday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
“The defendant’s release poses a substantial threat of physical violence to the victim in this case and to the public,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown during the afternoon hearing.
According to court documents, Lawrence Daniels, 32, of Springfield, robbed the Exit 3 Mobil Station after telling a clerk he had a gun.
Daniels then led police on a foot chase to a nearby hotel where a victim of a previous assault committed by Daniels was residing.
After he was taken into custody, Daniels told police he walked past the gas station, thought about robbing it and then did so. According to an affidavit filed by Officer Bradley Penniman, Daniels did not brandish a weapon during the robbery.
After Daniels was taken into custody, he was searched and found to be have “numerous denominations of US currency tucked in his underwear,” two glass pipes and a large silver folding knife.
Daniels made several unprompted statements, wrote Penniman, such as “I robbed a store,” “I’m high on dope, crack,” and “I’m sorry man. I’m an addict.”
The store manager told police Daniels had gotten away with $77 because a money drop had just occurred before he entered the gas station.
Prior releaseDuring the hearing on Thursday, Brown noted that Daniels had been released on conditions in Rutland in 2021 on charges of aggravated domestic assault because the 60-day limit on incarceration without trial had been reached.
According to state statutes, except in the case of an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment, if a person is held without bail prior to trial, the trial of the person shall begin not more than 60 days after bail is denied. If the trial does not start within 60 days and the delay is not attributable to the defense, the court shall immediately schedule a bail hearing and shall set bail for the person.
Brown told the Reformer after the hearing it was unclear to him what the circumstances were that led to the release of Daniels in Rutland. The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
According to documents from Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, Daniels was taken into custody on May 13, 2021, after members of the Rutland Police Department responded to a disorderly conduct complaint.
According to court information, Daniels tried to kick in a door. When police arrived, Daniels was on top of a vehicle, attempting to kick out the windows.
The victim told police before they arrived that Daniels was “choking her out” and that prior to his tracking her down, he had been released from jail for a prior assault conviction for an incident that had occurred in 2019 in Windsor County.
The victim also told police she had fled Brattleboro to get away from Daniels. Even though Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen had issued a final restraining order against Daniels in February 2021, preventing Daniels from associating with the victim, Daniels pursued her to Rutland.
In Rutland last May, he was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault after having been previously convicted of second degree aggravated domestic assault in Windham County.
Brown noted Daniels has an extensive criminal history in both Vermont and New Hampshire, which has issued a warrant for his arrest.
That history includes his prior conviction for domestic assault and violations of abuse prevention orders, as well as being a fugitive from justice, violating bail conditions and resisting arrest.
“The defendant has no regard for this court’s orders or any court’s orders,” said Brown. “One court has already found that the defendant is somebody whose release poses a risk of physical violence. That risk has only increased since Rutland County released this defendant.”
The state of New Hampshire has asked Vermont to release Daniels to its custody, but Brown said Vermont wants to prosecute him first.
If Daniels is somehow released again, said Brown, he will be released into the custody of New Hampshire. Otherwise, he won’t be turned over to authorities in the Granite State until his Vermont cases are concluded, said Brown.
Judge Kainen agreed that there is no combination of conditions of release that would guarantee the safety of the victim or the public and ordered Daniels held without bail. Kainen scheduled a weight of the evidence hearing in two weeks.
In addition to the assault and robbery charge, Daniels has been charged with larceny from a person, violating a relief from abuse order and violating the conditions of his release.