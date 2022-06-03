BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused in a 2019 homicide was officially arraigned Friday on a single second-degree murder charge and is also now facing three federal gun and drug charges.
Deven Moffitt, 32, pleaded not guilty through his defense lawyer Frederick Bragdon in front of Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones after a 24-hour delay invoked by the defense after Moffitt was charged. Moffitt appeared via video link at the brief hearing from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he is being held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing.
Also on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont announced that Moffitt was charged in a federal complaint with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession of a firearm having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of more than a year; and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
The federal charges stem from Moffitt’s attempt to flee police as they closed in on him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A witness saw Moffitt place a bag inside a trash container, which turned up to contain more than 3,000 bags of suspected fentanyl, and powder and crack cocaine.
Within the bag, police also found two loaded handguns.
During his Bennington arraignment, Moffitt wriggled in his seat, holding his arms in front of his face and bowing his head down in front of him as the judge and attorneys discussed the case. He made no statement before being taken back to his cell.
Moffitt is accused in the 2019 slaying of Jessica Hildenbrandt, 47, whose remains were found in a shallow grave outside a gravel pit in Searsburg. Moffitt and Hildenbrandt were involved in a jailhouse relationship that, according to police, went south soon after it began with Moffitt allegedly verbally abusing and threatening Hildenbrandt.
He eventually forced her through intimidation to act as a drug mule, bringing contraband drugs hidden in her clothes to the prison where he was being held.
In the last days of her life, Hildenbrandt reached out to both prosecutors and detectives in emails and phone conversations after fearing for her life once Moffitt was released from prison. Police believe Hildenbrandt was slain sometime between July 14 and 15, 2019, days after Moffitt was released from prison.
Moffitt faces life imprisonment with a presumptive minimum of 20 years behind bars if convicted. His weight of evidence hearing is tentatively scheduled for some time in early July.