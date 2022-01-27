BRATTLEBORO — With the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, a Brattleboro woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Vermont Attorney General and the Windham County State's Attorney challenging the state's disturbing the peace statute.
Isabel Vinson was cited with disturbing the peace "by use of telephone or other electronic communications" — in this case Facebook — by the Brattleboro Police Department after local business owners Christian Antoniello and his wife Christine filed a complaint that a Facebook post by Vinson resulted in harassment and caused them to fear for their safety.
Just days after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Antoniello posted comments on his personal Facebook page critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, including stating, "How about all lives matter ... Put your race card away and grow up."
Vinson posted on her own page in response, "Disgusting ... no matter how many people try and tell him it’s wrong he doesn’t seem to care." In the comments on her post, Vinson also recommended that others leave a review on the page of Antoniello's business, Harmony Underground.
After Vinson was cited, the ACLU filed a public records request about the incident, and shortly thereafter, the Brattleboro Police Department offered Vinson diversion in exchange for dropping the criminal charges. Two days after Vinson rejected that offer, the charges were dropped without explanation.
The lawsuit asserts that the statute at issue unconstitutionally restricts online speech. Vinson is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont to declare that the statute violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and to issue an injunction prohibiting its enforcement going forward.
"This case is yet another example of law enforcement overreach in our communities," stated Jay Diaz, ACLU of Vermont general counsel, in a news release announcing the suit. "Vermont police should have better things to do than targeting and criminally citing Vermonters for non-threatening Facebook posts. It also demonstrates why First Amendment freedoms are so important, and why restrictions on free speech are often problematic."
The Attorney General's Office is currently reviewing the complaint.
"Our office had no involvement in this matter and would refer any questions to the Brattleboro Police Department or the Windham County State's Attorney's Office," wrote Charity Clark, spokeswoman for the AG's Office in an email to the Reformer.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver had no comment on the complaint.
The town of Brattleboro and the Brattleboro Police Department have not yet responded to a request for comment.
Vinson was cited but never actually charged in court.