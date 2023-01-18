BENNINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is suing the Bennington Police Department on behalf of a Bennington resident who claims he was unlawfully arrested, interrogated, and searched after police repeatedly pressured witnesses to name him as an accomplice in a January 2016 armed robbery.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of John Chinnici, who claims the Bennington Police department pressured witnesses even though he did not match any descriptions and no other evidence connected him to the crime. The lawsuit claims that Bennington police arrested Chinnici without probable cause and went on to make multiple misrepresentations in their interviews with Chinnici and in their application for a search warrant for his phone.
ACLU lawyers claim Chinnici was prosecuted based on evidence arising from these unlawful actions. Chinnici now asserts that BPD officials and the Town of Bennington violated his federal and state constitutional rights. His case was eventually tossed out.
“No one should be subjected to the dishonest and coercive tactics that John Chinnici experienced at the hands of Bennington police,” said Hillary Rich, staff attorney for the ACLU in Vermont. “Mr. Chinnici’s experience is a product of a notoriously toxic law enforcement culture in Bennington and another shocking example of what happens when we leave it to the police to police themselves. We hope that state legislators recognize that far more needs to be done to establish meaningful police oversight and accountability protections so that all community members are safe from abuses like these and their rights are respected.”
An independent report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) concluded in 2020 that BPD exhibited a “warrior mentality” and had lost the trust of many residents. The report was commissioned after revelations that Bennington officers withheld relevant evidence from then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s investigation into racial harassment of former local resident and state legislator Kiah Morris, as well as multiple Vermont Supreme Court decisions concerning unlawful BPD traffic stops of Black motorists. The same year the IACP issued its findings and reform recommendations, the ACLU settled a racial profiling lawsuit against BPD, while another case — involving city officials’ retaliation against an interracial family who BPD targeted — is currently pending at the Human Rights Commission.
Yesterday morning, hours before the ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Chinnici, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony on proposed legislation to curtail the use of misleading tactics in police interrogations. The bill, as introduced, would be limited to interrogations of juveniles. However, the ACLU urged that its scope be broadened to prevent more abuses like those allegedly experienced by Chinnici.
•“Mr. Chinnici’s case is emblematic of well-documented problems with Bennington’s police department, and it shows how much further Vermont still has to go to establish a culture of accountability in law enforcement,” said Lia Ernst, Legal Director for the ACLU of Vermont. “Ultimately, the state Legislature will have to decide how much longer it will tolerate these abuses before taking corrective actions to reimagine public safety and policing in Vermont.”
The ACLU feels that this type of behavior is a trend here in Bennington, and Ernst cited two other cases where the Bennington police violated the rights of suspects in pursuit of arrests and convictions.
“We have a pending matter at the Human Rights Commission where the BPD set their sights on an individual they decided they didn’t want to exist in their town and repeatedly relaying threats without cause, basically doing all they could to try to run them out of town. The HRC complaint relates to the Select Board’s releasing private information on the individuals subject to the PD targeting. We’re still waiting for the outcome from the Human Rights Commission.”
The case Ernst mentioned is still pending. It involves two individuals, Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler, who filed a complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission (HRC) in 2021 against the Bennington Select Board for unlawfully retaliating against the couple after they submitted verbal and written complaints to the Bennington Police Department about their numerous experiences of racially-motivated policing.
According to the ACLU, The Select Board retaliated against Keating and Fowler by publicly revealing and publishing their identities and status as complainants, along with other detailed personal information, in violation of Vermont law, which prohibits public disclosure of complainants’ identifying information and retaliating against those who submit complaints of discrimination.
“The Select Board’s actions violated Keating and Fowler’s privacy, caused them to fear for their safety – so much they had to relocate to another state – and seem intended to discourage other people from reporting discrimination by Bennington’s police department,” Ernst said in an ACLU document. “This case is another example of Black Vermonters driven out of their communities due to racist harassment, retaliation, and a lack of support.”
A third case involved an individual who claimed racial profiling during a traffic stop. The ACLU of Vermont filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in July of 2016, alleging counts of discrimination based on race, in violation of both the Equal Protection Clause and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and unreasonable search and seizure, in violation of the Fourth Amendment. Shamal Alexander, who also had his case overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court, sued the Select Board and the police. The town settled for $30,000.
The Banner contacted the Bennington Police Department and the Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd for comment regarding the abuse allegations.
Lieutenant Camillo Grande, speaking on behalf of the Bennington police, declined comment, citing the pending litigation.
Hurd responded, “Well, I just saw the press release this morning,” referring to a release from the ACLU. “I’m not aware of any lawsuit. The town has not been served with a lawsuit, so there’s not much to comment on. This is apparently something that goes back to 2016. I wouldn’t try to speculate on any of the information in that press release.”
He added, “The other complaint is filed with the Human Rights Commission that’s still under investigation. Typically, these things are alleged to be confidential, but apparently the ACLU doesn’t follow that rule. Nonetheless, it is pending. I don’t know what the outcome will be, but the town does not believe that it violated Mr. Fowler or his partner’s rights in that instance.”
When asked whether he is aware of any rights violations, any pattern of abuses, or any racial harassment by the Bennington Police Department, Hurd mentioned two prior lawsuits.
“Well, there are two lawsuits that have been settled,” he said. In one, the Supreme Court through out the conviction of an individual arrested for trafficking drugs from New York to Bennington. ”He sued the police department. We settled that case for $30,000. That was some time ago. There was another case where an individual had his conviction overturned, but there was no follow-up on that one. That was quite a while ago, too.”
“The Fowler case is pending. That’s all I know. Is there a pattern? I don’t think so. Of course, I’m somewhat biased on behalf of our police department. I think we happen to have a pretty good police department, and, ACLU allegations not-withstanding, I would stand by our department and its people,” Hurd said.
According to the lawsuit filed on behalf of John Chinnici, on the morning of Jan. 11, 2016, two masked men robbed employees of Martin’s Mini Mart, the latest of a string of unsolved robberies in Bennington. Police arrested Austin Mayhew on Jan. 14, and he ultimately admitted to being one of the two robbers. Although the employees described the second robber as a Hispanic male with an accent, weighing 170-190 pounds —characteristics that in no way resembled Mr. Chinnici — officers disregarded more likely suspects and immediately targeted Mr. Chinnici. BPD officers had already been harassing Mr. Chinnici, including stopping him without cause simply because he was “in [their] radar sights.”
The lawsuit continued, “After hours of Mayhew refusing to implicate Mr. Chinnici, BPD Chief Paul Doucette deviated from BPD policy and conducted an unrecorded and non-memorialized interview with Mayhew. Afterward, back on the record, Doucette implied that Mayhew had named John Chinnici specifically, which Mayhew denied. BPD continued pushing Mayhew to incriminate Mr. Chinnici, ignoring Mayhew’s invocation of Miranda rights and promising him leniency. Despite the employees’ contrary description, Mayhew’s refusal to name his accomplice, and no evidence connecting Mr. Chinnici with the robbery, Doucette arrested Mr. Chinnici without probable cause. Mr. Chinnici was seized in front of his family, handcuffed, and charged with the robbery. Doucette then returned to pressuring Mayhew, telling him, ‘You gotta be the one to officially say it. He had the gun. Not you.’ After sustained pressure by BPD, Mr. Mayhew falsely identified Mr. Chinnici as his accomplice — approximately 30 minutes after Mr. Chinni had already been arrested.”
“After Mr. Chinnici had been unlawfully seized, Doucette interrogated Mr. Chinnici, telling him, “I’m not going to lie to you.” Doucette then told Mr. Chinnici — untruthfully — that a witness had identified him as the gunman by a unique facial tattoo, while Mr. Chinnici maintained his innocence. In addition, BPD officers made multiple misrepresentations in their application for a warrant to search Mr. Chinnici’s cell phone, including omitting key details from witness descriptions of the suspect that did not match Mr. Chinnici. The illegally obtained evidence was then used against Mr. Chinnici at trial.”
“What we see in this case is the Bennington Police Department targeting an individual, all evidence be damned, and bulldozing ahead to try to secure a charge and conviction to the exclusion of looking at other possible, more plausible suspects and to the exclusion of the evidence suggesting that he was not involved in this,” said Ernst. “All of this was achieved at the expense of multiple people’s constitutional rights, including our clients.”