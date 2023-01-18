Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.