DUMMERSTON — The Act 250 District 2 Commission has told the Putney Rowing Club it is "unconvinced" that a boathouse "by necessity" must be located on the shoreline of the Connecticut River.
"It's almost self evident that a boathouse should be somewhere near the water," said Peter Cortes, the Rowing Club's president. "This was a point we made at the [June 15] meeting. It's important that the boats be reasonably close to the waters so that they can be carried to it. We can't have the boats too far away. They have to be housed pretty close to where they're going to be used."
At the June 15 meeting, the three members of the District Commission and administrators from the Natural Resources Board's Springfield office met with members of the Putney Rowing Club to discuss its plans to move its boathouse from its current location in Westminster to a five-acre lot along the river at 405 Dummerston Station Road in Dummerston.
Three years ago, the rowing club purchased the property and recently poured concrete for the boathouse about 35 feet from the river's edge, which is in the 100-foot buffer zone required by Act 250 to protect shorelines and rivers. As they were erecting the building's frame, they learned because of that proximity to the river, they needed to file for an Act 250 permit.
Even though the club owns about a half-mile of shoreline, its use is restricted on one side by railroad tracks and the other by the river itself, said Cortes.
He also noted there are very few places along the Vermont side of the river for the rowing club to store its boats.
Even though the Commission is "unconvinced" the boathouse should be that close to the river, states the recess order, it offered an opportunity for the rowing club "to provide a supplemental argument that the boathouse and parking lot must be located on the shoreline. This argument should be based on facts and caselaw."
The rowing club has until Aug. 11 to respond. The club's attorney, Hans Huessy, of MSK in Burlington, told the Reformer he expects to file the response by the end of the week.
Cortes admitted during the June 15 meeting that the Rowing Club, which is an all-volunteer club with limited financial resources, made mistakes in designing the project without professional help.
"[The recess order] wasn't exactly what I was expecting," Cortes said. "There are rules and everyone's got to follow them. But I think we have been trying to comply with not only the letter but certainly the spirit of the law as well."
Cortes said he was confused by the recess order because he thought the Commission was asking for a review of the club's plans for stormwater drainage and plantings along the river.
"The business about whether or not the boathouse had to be near the water wasn't really brought up too much," he said.
For years, the Putney Rowing Club has kept its boats out of the weather in two small shelters at the end of Putney Landing Road. That spot got flooded following the heavy rains Vermont received last week, and members scrambled to rescue their boats from the rising Connecticut River. Cortes said he stopped by the new site following the heavy rain and noted the concrete pad is still about 10 feet above the current river level.
The Commission, in its recess order, noted a permit can be granted "whenever it is demonstrated ... the development or subdivision of shorelines must of necessity be located on a shoreline in order to fulfill the purpose of the development or subdivision ..."
The proposal also must, "insofar as possible and reasonable in light of its purpose," retain the shoreline and the waters in their natural condition; allow continued access to the waters and the recreational opportunities provided by the waters; retain or provide vegetation which will screen the development or subdivision from the waters; and stabilize the bank from erosion, as necessary, with vegetation cover.
"Each of these questions has to be addressed in the application itself, and was addressed, and I think our answers will remain the same or are the same," said Cortes. "The project should allow continued access to the waters for recreational opportunities. That's exactly what this project does. And as far as stabilizing the bank from erosion as necessary, that's where we're making quite a bit of effort and expense to stabilize the bank from erosion. We certainly understand the need to review projects along the river [but] this project is a good thing."
Prior to the purchase of the property, a large gully had been eroding from a drainage pipe under the railroad tracks to the river. The site plan created by Cortes calls for a catch basin to divert the water and prevent further erosion. The gully itself is meant to be stabilized and graded as an access point to the river, where docks will be anchored during the summer.
The members of the club have also removed tons of waste at the site, including old cars, tires and barrels of waste.
"We're still hopeful or optimistic," said Cortes. "We think we can probably assure most all of the commissioners that what we're doing is responsible and will be a good thing."