Awaken, fully clothed. Scroll through morning TikTok feed. Select fresh pair of athletic shorts for the day (even if it is February).
Eat little breakfast due to furious group Snapchat sesh with buddies. Ignore suggestions to wear coat. Waddle to school, careful not to mess up the Jordans.
Shiver outside Brattleboro Area Middle School entrance with buddies (also all in shorts). Razz one another relentlessly while pretending not to look at members of the opposite sex.
During advisory, whisper about who got busted vaping in the bathroom. In Language Arts, ignore discussion of literature and, instead, debate GOAT influencers. Ask to go to the bathroom three times during Social Studies.
Disrupt math with wise cracks. Disrupt music with bouts of uncontrollable laughter. When Principal Keith Lyman gets on the loudspeaker, shut off all classroom lights, move away from windows, barricade door with furniture, then stay absolutely silent — just in case a madman armed with an assault rifle has entered the building, intent on executing every last one of you.
While lockdown drills in the American school system are now as commonplace as the fire drill, it may be hard for some adults to remember how large the looming threat of an active shooter plays in the day-to-day life of a kid in 2023.
On March 17, three tween-age Southern Vermont Males (SVM) sit in my dining room. The tall one is all shins and elbows with a shock of wild orange hair. He eats corned beef politely at the table while two members of his tribe (a short, scrappy SVM and a sedate medium sized SVM), sit beside him locked in a heated game of chess. All the males are preparing for a sleepover that will consist of Fortnight marathons and little actual sleep.
Tall SVM is the only one not ignoring me. He is a seventh-grader at Brattleboro Area Middle School and claims he doesn’t worry or even really think about lockdown drills. After all, he’s been doing them since he was a kindergartener at Vernon Elementary. Way back then, he explains, “there was just this loud alarm and then the teacher would tell us to get under the tables.”
“Did the teachers explain to you what was going on?” I ask him.
When he says he doesn’t remember, I inquire whether he remembers being scared during the drills. He shrugs his enormous shoulders. “Not really. I mean, I never actually imagined it happening to me.”
I suggest the other two males describe their earliest lockdown drill memories, but they display disinterest.
“Check!” says the short one as he slams his bishop down on a red square. He then squints in my direction. “Stop trying to be relatable, Mom.”
Here is the thing about the 12-year-old SVM: He waffles in and out of being little kid to being sarcastic adult — which means you never know who you’re serving pancakes to.
In addition, when the 12-year-old SVM gets into Mr. Hyde mode, it’s almost impossible to tell what he is really thinking. Should he grace you with a conversation, it’s often in a language of grunts, TikTok memes or text acronyms that suggest cool ambivalence toward even the most specific of questions.
For instance, when I ask Medium SVM if he would like some corned beef, he does not look up from the chess board but instead calmly replies “I’d say not,” which strikes me as sounding weirdly British. In response, Short SVM shoves a handful of corn chips into his own mouth: “Bro, these chips slap!”
However, as ambiguous as the mother tongue of 12-year-old SVM may seem, after more than a decade of field research on the short one, I know that school shootings are on the brain.
Just last month, Short SVM looked up from his sandwich and randomly announced: “Only three people have to die for it to count as a mass shooting. I mean, not including the shooter.”
During breakfast he has taken to sharing a tally of the latest mass shootings stats of 2023. Right now, we are at more than 100.
Even back when Short SVM was a fourth-grader at Oak Grove, he had a personal step-by-step active shooter response plan in place: “I would be like John McClane. First, I would hide all over the school — like in the library. Then I would blow the guy up with a grenade or shoot him.”
At the time, Short SVM was watching a lot of “Die Hard” movies.
But unlike John McClane, the active shooter fantasy has kept itself relevant. And how could it not?
Last year in the U.S., there were more than 600 mass shootings — that’s well over one per day. A total of 51 shootings just in schools alone occurred. Since January of this year there have already been 12 school shootings, including the one in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday while I was writing this article. Six people were killed at a Christian school serving preschool to sixth grade. Three of the murder victims were staff members. Three were 9-year-old children.
“I’d just like, run up on him, disarm him, and just save the whole school,” says Medium SVM, who is not actually a student at BAMS but an eighth-grader at a nearby private school.
“I’d like, run out the window!” Tall SVM chimes in.
“I’d say not,” Medium SVM replies gravely.
Kids at BAMS typically practice two types of drills in the month of September: Egress Drills (AKA fire drills) and the Active Intruder Drill, also referred to as “ALICE.” Over the rest of the school year, drills alternate every month between Egress and ALICE, the latter of which is an acronym: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (implemented in no specific order).
ALICE is also the brand name of the wildly popular training program that describes its mission as “Empowering workplaces, schools, and individuals to respond to a violent critical incident [VCI] with confidence.” It is a blended curriculum of online and on-site training that thousands of schools like BAMS use to educate employees in the event of an active shooter.
Lyman, the BAMS principal and longtime whisperer of the Southern Vermont Tween, describes ALICE drills like this:
Teachers receive, well in advance, an email that alerts them to the date and time of the drill. However, kids are only notified a couple moments before when Lyman gets on the loudspeaker and warns the drill is about to commence. Teachers lock the door, turn off the lights, take a head count. The shades are drawn and/or windows are covered with anything to abscond an outsider’s view: posters, construction paper, even children’s artwork. Then everyone barricades the door with furniture. Kids are instructed to stay away from the windows, stay quiet, and in some cases find a secluded area to hide.
“The whole idea,” Lyman says, “is to delay any intruder and to buy yourself time.”
While active shooter drills have been standard in most public schools since the horrors of Columbine played out in 1999, they were not practiced with nearly the same frequency as they are today. In addition, Lyman says, lockdown drill protocols have gone through some major changes in the last 20-odd years:
“Prior to ALICE, the commands were literally: Lockdown! Lockdown! Lockdown! Basically, lock all the doors and all huddle in the corner.” But Lyman says more recent incidents of mass violence have shown these antiquated responses may reap bleak results: “If an intruder should get into the room, it basically makes you a sitting duck.”
Like “Run, Hide, Fight!” a similar active shooter response model created by the FBI, ALICE focuses on both communication skills and “situational awareness” to make different choices in the event of an active shooter. Unlike the “sitting duck” model, ALICE strategy may vary depending on the circumstance. For instance, if an active shooter is reported to be in the cafeteria, teachers in classrooms on the other side of the school might evacuate their class out a back door, whereas teachers in classrooms near the cafeteria would likely lock and barricade the doors.
However, there is some general ambiguity among students over when it’s an ALICE drill and when it is actual show-time. For instance, Tall SVM tells me that grown-ups don’t always announce to kids whether it’s a drill or not, to which Short SVM replies, “Yeah, but if the high school principal gets on the loudspeaker, you know it’s a real lockdown.”
This confusion can most likely be attributed to the two most recent lockdown incidents at BAMS. Which were not drills. But they weren’t quite ALICE situations either.
The first occurred on Jan. 3. Though officials were reluctant to share any real information about the source of the threat, there were unsubstantiated reports that a former student made menacing statements during a heated online gaming session. Not hard to imagine if one has witnessed the Adolescent SVM engage in a verbal Fortnight battle.
The second incident happened about a month later. Along with 21 other Vermont schools, BUHS/BAMS was made the butt of a nationwide hoax in which threats of an active shooter were launched through a computer-generated phone number.
In both cases, it was quickly determined there was little substance to the threats. Still, both times, the cops were called to BAMS, and a “shelter-in-place” order was implemented. Shelter-in-place is like “medium” lockdown. The teacher locks the door, but nobody barricades it. Kids may talk, and some teachers even choose to continue with their lessons. Lyman calls this a response to a “yellow flag” danger.
For instance, a few years back, BAMS announced a shelter-in-place order when a black bear was spotted wandering around the Oak Grove neighborhood.
The difficult part is, even though “yellow flag” dangers are bound to be more common than those of a real active shooter, kids at BAMS don’t technically practice shelter-in-place drills — which means when students are told over the loudspeaker, “this is NOT a drill” followed by armed policemen swarming the hallways, things get confusing, and for some kids, pretty darn scary.
Not that the 12-year-old SVM would ever cop to such cowardice.
“There were police all over the place, but we were just chill about it, like laughing and stuff,” Short SVM reverently refers to the recent shelter-in-place at BAMS.
“It’s not really a laughing matter, if I’m frank,” Medium SVM replies quietly but his eyes stay averted to his phone screen.
“I thought the threats were kind of bogus.” Tall SVM unfurls himself from his chair and stretches. “I heard afterwards; it was just a TikTok trend where they would like call schools.”
“My teacher told me it was scammers from India,” Short SVM interjects. “No, wait, she said it was a scam company from Asia ... or something. Well not a scam company, but there are a lot of scam callers from Asia.”
Principal Lyman claims all the students at BAMS are great at following drill protocols, but admits some don’t take them seriously enough. For others, he says, it can be traumatic. He’s seen children in tears.
He also thinks the pandemic has made matters worse. “There are higher stress levels among families, more anxiety. ... The number of kids who are upset, hearing these alarms go off, is higher than it ever was. ... I think it’s a product of the current challenges we face as a society.”
It does seem the adolescent SVM must grapple with very different questions than many adults like me were faced with back in seventh grade. In addition to the traditional questions of yore — What should I wear? Who should my friends be? — kids today wonder: What will my online persona look like? What are my preferred pronouns? To vape or not to vape?!
However, the more bizarre questions of identity that students of all ages and genders in America face, go like this: Who will I be when a murderous lunatic storms into my school and hunts me down like an animal? Will I be John McClane, or will I hightail it out the window? Will I cry and huddle in the corner, or will I stay “chill”?
It also seems that after practicing active shooter drills every other month essentially since kindergarten, the 12-year-old SVM has figured out, albeit in curious ways, how to integrate primal terror into the fabric of his life.
But this is not a new phenomenon.
Recently, a friend reminisced to me that, as a child who performed duck-and-cover drills during the Cold War, he routinely fantasized of parachuting into the school to save his classmates from the Russians. Another friend of a similar age confessed that as a teenager, she was scared of the bomb shelter her father built. Not because she feared nuclear warfare, but because she could imagine no worse fate than to be trapped in a 12x12 bunker eating generic canned goods with nobody but her stupid family.
That said, despite Tall SVM’s earlier claim that he’s never imagined an active shooter scenario happening to him personally, it’s hard to imagine that a kid doesn’t imagine ...
Back in my dining room Medium SVM looks up from his phone: “There was this kid at my school once who drew swastikas in the bathroom and then he like cheated on his girlfriend in high school. He was an odd duck.”
This comment sparks debate among the others as to who of their schoolmates is most likely to be an active shooter.
Everyone agrees it would surely be an “emo” kid (emo is 12-year-old-SVM for “emotional”). The field is then narrowed to one student who no longer attends BAMS and who is obviously unable to defend himself — after which we all look at this kid’s TikTok video. He appears, to me, quite normal; braces, pimples, a general awkwardness associated with the adolescent SVM.
“He’s so weird,” says Short SVM as we all huddle together, peering down at the child on the screen. “You know he has a beard now?”
Medium SVM shakes his head. “I’d say not.”