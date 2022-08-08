STAMFORD — An actor famous for playing The Flash, a DC comics superhero, is in trouble with the law again, accused of stealing several bottles of liquor from a home in Stamford.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, Ezra M. Miller, 29, was identified through the use of surveillance videos and statements from witnesses.
Stamford is listed as Miller’s town of residence, though the information doesn’t identify their street address.
The investigation began on May 1 after police received a complaint from a resident on County Road.
Miller was cited on Sunday with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26.
Stamford is also the home of Miller’s mother, Marta Miller, an actor, dancer and choreographer, who owns “a bucolic sanctuary,” Certain Bird, according to Opera News Magazine. The magazine described the 96-acre estate, which in the past has served as a llama farm and a ballet camp, as “a laboratory” for the American Modern Opera Company operated by Zach Winokour, a stage director, choreographer, and dancer, and Matthew Aucoin, an American composer, conductor, pianist, and writer best known for his operas.
Miller’s father is Robert Miller, the president and publisher of Flatiron Books/Macmillan USA.
The victim listed in the report from the Vermont State Police is Isaac Winokour. It is not known what Ezra Miller’s relationship is to Isaac Winokour, nor what Isaac Winokour’s relationship is to Zach Winokour.
Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once in March, when they reportedly yelled obscenities at a karaoke bar, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts, and in April, for allegedly hitting a woman in the forehead during a party.
According to the Associated Press, Miller had been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7.
They were “manini” incidents — a Hawaii Pidgin term that can mean minor or small — such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, said Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho.
In June, Rolling Stone reported Miller, who also starred in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Fantastic Beasts,” was called out by the father of three children who were staying with their mother at the residence in Stamford.
The living arrangement worried the children’s father, as well as others with knowledge of the situation, because of concerns of guns around the home and the 96-acre property in Stamford, according to Rolling Stone.
The woman, whom Rolling Stone did not name, told the magazine Miller had helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex,” and Miller “helped me finally … have a safe environment for my three very young children.”
Miller has also been accused of “grooming,” or developing a relationship with a young person in order to exploit them, stated Rolling Stone.
Earlier in June, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle filed for an order of protection on behalf of their child Gibson, 18, a well-known Standing Rock activist, who met Miller when Gibson was 12. The parents allege the actor groomed Gibson and supplied the young person with a high dose of LSD.