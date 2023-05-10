BRATTLEBORO — Next school year's administration structure at Brattleboro Union High School is in place.
Hannah Parker, currently an assistant principal, will be interim principal. Cassie Damkoehler, currently interim principal, will be assistant principal.
Traci Lane will be interim assistant principal and Chris Brewer will be interim dean of students. They've held the same positions this school year.
Windham Southeast School District Board member Shaun Murphy said the board voted unanimously in favor of the structure after an executive session with Superintendent Mark Speno on Tuesday.
"It's a positive development now that administrator structure is named at the high school for the ensuing year," Murphy said Wednesday.
Last month, a committee of stakeholders who interviewed applicants for the principal position recommended a candidate for principal. The candidate took a position with a different school before a hire could be made.
Administrators brainstormed the structure for next year together.
"It's a process with lots of reflection with the leadership team," Speno said in an interview Wednesday. "The team is committed to embracing a collaborative leadership, student-centered approach, which is a continuation of this school year."
Administrators are working toward a shared leadership model that takes into consideration each member's strengths and passions, Speno said.
"We have a really good team, who now has a year of experience under their belts, and they're dedicated to the school community," he said.
Parker said she feels the administration's vision for the school is the same in that they want to support students and each other to bring out the best in everyone.
"I can't speak for others obviously but I would say we work really well together, all four of us, and I don't think that will change," she said in an interview Wednesday. "I think this restructuring allowed for skillsets, and teacher and student support to be top priority. I love the work we do."
Parker said she believes the administration team pushes each other at "the right level," allowing each member to grow.
"It's no secret we're a young admin team," she said, referring to their experience in the positions. However, she added, "the top notch" staff at BUHS allows some flexibility in the roles.
Parker has more than 20 years of experience in education, having started as a social studies teacher at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend before going on to be a school counselor at Dummerston Elementary. She took some time off to be with her children before serving as a school counselor in Wardsboro, Townshend, Jamaica and NewBrook elementary schools in the Windham Central Supervisory Union.
Last year at BUHS, Parker began as a social worker in special education services. She said Damkoehler asked her to consider becoming an administrator.
"We've talked a lot about how the titles are titles but we all work so well collaboratively," Parker said. "We're quasi-interchangeable at times. We just support each other and step in when needed in all areas. I definitely wouldn't have done this if it hadn't been for the team and the staff."
Prior to BUHS, Damkoehler worked at Greenfield High School in Massachusetts. She was a special education teacher for years, then worked as a special education coordinator.
Damkoehler went from being dean of students to assistant principal last school year when former principal Steve Perrin went on paid leave last April. He ultimately was fired and is suing the district.
In October, the Commons weekly newspaper published an article detailing allegations that Perrin started to make unwanted and inappropriate advances toward a woman when she was a sophomore at BUHS in 2010, then created obstacles for her as a student and did not report a rape by a fellow student to authorities. In February, the WSESD Board upheld a unanimous decision in November to fire Perrin after a two-week hearing.
Perrin’s “termination can only be explained as the Board’s decision to scapegoat Plaintiff in light of vocal public pressure regarding accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against former teacher that had gone unheeded for years,” states a complaint, referring to a now-retired teacher whose alleged misconduct reported in the Commons in August 2021 prompted a districtwide investigation into sexual abuse. “There is no other logical explanation for the summary termination of a highly regarded principal.”
Parker described a "steeper learning curve" for the BUHS administration during the current school year. Moving forward, she said, she expects the team to find the areas most in need of support then "move in a direction that is making the school a safer learning environment for our students."
"This is the time of the year to really reflect on successes, on challenges, and really do some preplanning for next year," Speno said. "The fact all four of them have a year of experience puts them in a much better position than last year."
Speno recounted how the team formed in the middle of last summer and each administrator took on brand new positions.
"It's exciting to reflect, have transparent discussion with the staff and then plan accordingly for the 2023/2024 school year," he said, adding that feedback will continue to be gathered from the community and staff to build "that collaborative community."
Lane said she's excited about the administrator structure and to keep BUHS moving forward.
"I think we all did a lot of trial by fire learning this year," she said in an interview Wednesday.
Lane, who is filling in for Chris Day after he took a leave of absence to fulfill duties in the National Guard, said she believes the administration will do even better next year.
"We're a young team but we have the energy for it, for sure," she said. "And I think we're all very passionate about the community in general."
Her background is in special education and her passions involve inclusion, culture and climate.
"We spent a lot of time on diffusing behaviors and crisis intervention this year, which had to be done," she said. "But I think if we can divide and conquer, we can grow, with more instruction and leadership from us all. Curriculum, rigor, support, access — those are all things that need to grow."
In an email, Brewer said he's "extremely excited to be given the opportunity to come back and work with a strong and motivated team next year. Every single one of us is dedicated to the betterment of this school, the students, and the staff and I could not be more grateful."
Speno anticipates the district will look at the hiring process for principal again in the winter months after getting some formal feedback.
"I was happy to vote in support of Superintendent Speno's recommendation for this reorganization of the current BUHS administrative team," board member Robin Morgan said. "It was a very thoughtful and collaborative process that they undertook to arrive at this structure. I'm pleased that we will continue to have such a student-centered leadership team for BUHS."