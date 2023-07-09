WILMINGTON — Behind two local permit applications is the intention to add 11 new affordable housing units.
Ray Reed and Joe Corriston of Corriston-Reed Development Group LLC appeared before the Wilmington Development Review Board last week to present plans for four new apartments in their 210 Route 9 East property in a commercial-residential district next to The White House Inn and seven new apartments at their 143 Route 9 West property in the village district.
“We have multiple other properties in the village,” Reed said. “We’d like to continue doing this and we’re looking at other properties to do this. We would like to learn how to streamline it so it would be easier for us and also the town.”
DRB Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme suggested getting materials to the zoning administration right away then the board can add applications to the agenda as soon as possible.
A report by Camoin Associates in 2019 found a need in Dover and Wilmington for between 60 and 140 one-bedroom rental units (mostly for senior housing), between 70 and 180 two-bedroom rental units, and between 10 and 40 three-bedroom rental units. The report says that since 2016, Dover’s number of short-term rental properties increased by 506 percent, or 349 units, and Wilmington’s increased by 471 percent, or 198 units, however, those numbers have likely changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corriston said 210 Route 9 East property, formerly owned by the Grinold family, had been used for lodging and now for physical therapy. No structural changes are being proposed.
Reed said 143 Route 9 West currently has three apartments and his plans call for renovating two barns on the property to expand the number of apartments by seven.
Conditions of approval would require the applicants to provide information to the zoning administrator on water and sewer, Board LaFlamme said.
Reed described being in hurry to secure financing for the investment. Corriston worried they would lose a housing grant.
Affordable housing falls under conditional use permitting in Wilmington, DRB member Charlie Foster said.
“That’s why you’re here today,” he said.
Attending the hearing remotely, Cliff Leinonen said he has property in Wilmington and wants to do something similar.
“I’m just here to observe and listen,” he said.
Chris Brown of Cozy VT Properties received conditional use approval from the board last month to have two studio apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and one three-bed room apartment at 37 West Main St. Two units will be used for short-term lodging and three will be used for long-term rentals, according to his plans.
On June 30, the board signed a decision denying a permit for Reed and Corriston to create a new parking space at 40 East Main St. The board said in part that the parking space would “encroach into the front setback, is not necessary and does not support the goals of the Village District.”