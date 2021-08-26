Michael Root of Vernon has been thinking about all the things he made in Afghanistan when he served as a pavement and heavy construction equipment supervisor in the U.S. Air Force.
“I was an engineer and we built a lot of cool stuff,” he said. “It sucks knowing it got trashed.”
While on active duty for 12 years, Root went to Iraq once and Afghanistan twice. Ultimately, he’s glad to see the U.S. pull out of Afghanistan.
His brother is in the Air Force and he didn’t want to see him have to go there.
“It’s a way different country,” Root said. “You’re flying through the middle of mountains. You don’t know where anyone’s coming out of. Iraq is a big desert. You can see them coming.”
Root compared the mountains in Afghanistan to those found in the West River Valley.
The pullout happened too fast in his opinion. He said the operation should have been better planned and more people should have gotten out beforehand.
Every time Root hears about the U.S. talking with the Taliban, he said he wonders what happened to, “We don’t negotiate with terrorists.” He said the Taliban, which has taken charge in Afghanistan, is “definitely not a good thing.”
“They’re going to make Afghanistan worse,” he said. “I don’t know a lot about them. I know they’re not a good group of people.”
Root also is thinking about how many women were able to go to school and live better lives because of the U.S. presence in the country.
Brian Marchegiani of Halifax, who served as an Army Ranger for most of the six years he was in the military and went to Afghanistan twice, believes the withdrawal process could have been handled a lot better. He said Afghanis who helped Americans during the war will undoubtedly be tortured, raped and murdered by the Taliban.
Marchegiani recalled feeling like he would be helping his country when he was first deployed overseas. Then as he matured, he said, he realized the U.S. is a superpower assisting the oppressed.
“Although we were handcuffed and limited by politics in reaching our end goal of freeing the oppressed, while we were present and active, it was allowing the locals to live a normal life. Most importantly the women started going to school, having a voice, being independent and not be married off at 14 and forced into sex slavery,” he said. “But now, without the pressure on the Taliban and ISIS, it will be exponentially worse.”
With the U.S.’s advanced intel capabilities, Marchegiani said, “it is an impossible scenario to think this happened without anyone knowing about it prior. I fear the next six months in Afghanistan will be some of the worst for anyone that helped the American military in hopes of building a better life for themselves and get out of Afghanistan.”
The worst part, Marchegiani said, is the Taliban now has “$80 billion dollars of war-qualified equipment to reign terror on all the innocent.”
“How can any right minded human make the decision to do this to an oppressed culture after preaching ‘help the less fortunate?’” he said. “This administration essentially condemned countless innocent locals to include the Americans that are stuck there, and for what? What exactly was the purpose behind this move? There is no place for politics in war, when trying to free the oppressed.”
Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Audra Plepyte, who visited Brattleboro and other parts of Vermont last week, called recent events in Afghanistan a “sad situation.”
“The decision was made to withdraw and I think it’s right,” she said, believing the the country has to run on its own and be able to protect itself. “We have to work closely with the U.S. and other allied countries on withdrawing the Afghan people who worked with us and helped us in building Afghanistan. Nobody expected, not the E.U. or any of the European allies, how quickly the Taliban would come and take over.”
Lithuania assisted the U.S. with military and development efforts in Afghanistan. Pleptye said that in the beginning, people in her country questioned the move but “then they felt very much for the Afghani people and they saw how Lithuania could help other countries, which are maybe so far away from our region and they need some help.”
As thousands flee Afghanistan, Gov. Phil Scott’s Administration reached out to the White House to reiterate an earlier request for Vermont to take in more refugees.
“We’re ready, willing and able to help those who are coming from war-torn countries,” Scott said during a recent news conference. “I think we have a moral obligation to make sure that we protect those who helped protect us for those 20 years who are living in that country. And we probably should have stayed a little bit longer to make sure they got out first.”
Ethiopian Community Development Council, which is seeking federal approval to open an office in Brattleboro, is among the organizations supporting Afghani resettlement.