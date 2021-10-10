NEWFANE — After participating in the annual Newfane Heritage Festival for more than 40 years, Debbi and Adam Wetzel of Westminster are retiring.
“It’s been an interesting run,” Debbi said. “We missed it so much last year.”
Due to COVID-19, the festival didn’t happen last year. But on Saturday and Sunday, the Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend tradition was warmly welcomed back for its 50th year anniversary.
Offerings from vendors included original prints and paintings, stained and blown glass, specialty foods, pottery, jewelry, woodenware, toys, metalwork, knitwear, ceramics, natural soap and handbags, according to a news release. Proceeds of the event benefited “the wider missions” of the First Congregational Church of Newfane including community support, the news release states.
Arts, food, music, and fundraisers fill the street of Newfane, Vt., during the 50th annual Newfane Heritage Festival on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Arts, food, music, and fundraisers fill the street of Newfane, Vt., during the 50th annual Newfane Heritage Festival on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
During the pandemic, the church became a site for the Share the Bounty and Everyone Eats programs. Neighbors were encouraged to drop off food they had grown to give to neighbors for Share the Bounty and Everyone Eats used federal relief dollars to pay restaurants to provide free meals to residents adversely affected by the pandemic.
A painting by Wetzel commemorating the festival’s anniversary by featuring the courthouse, Four Columns Inn, dancers, pottery, sweaters, portable restrooms and dogs near a “No Dogs” sign was sold to a Newfane resident Saturday morning.
“It’s not logistically correct,” Debbi said. “I just tried to squeeze some more of the historical buildings in there.”
The Wetzels used to do as many as 12 craft shows a year. This weekend marked their final one.
“We felt this was our first professional show and now it’s going to be our last juried professional show,” Debbi said. “It’s time to retire. It’s just the setting up part. It’s a struggle to set up all your booths. It takes a lot of energy.”
At the Heritage Festival, they always set up on the same corner.
“I hope someone else will make good use of it next year,” Debbi said.
She makes and sells paintings, switch plates, wall plates, and ornaments. Adam cuts out the ornaments and does all the finish work.
All the couple’s artwork was on sale for 40 percent off this weekend as a nod to the number of years of involvement with the festival. They will continue to sell their artwork online at etsy.com.
Each year, new ornaments are offered by the Wetzels and personalized by Debbi on site. This year’s featured a gnome.
“The show was really amazing yesterday,” Adam said.
The couple’s son and daughter-in-law surprised them, coming all the way from California.
Adam said the festival went from about 40 craft tents to 120 over the years but included about 90 this year. He recalled one year when it began snowing during the event and another time, where despite rain all weekend, people still came out.
During the interview, the couple had nonstop sales.
“There have been plenty of people from everywhere,” Debbi said.
Like usual, she said, Route 30 was backed up with traffic. The NewBrook Fire Department collected donations in the roadway.
Barbara Johnson of Guilford, Conn., bought some honey and a pendant. She visited a friend in Vermont who wanted to come to the festival.
“It’s good,” said Johnson, who has attended the event before.
Jewelry from Chris Lann Designs of Brattleboro also was in high demand. A customer could be overheard telling Lann, “This is beautiful work.”
“It’s been busy,” said Lann, who hadn’t participated in a craft show since 2019. “I’ve been pretty picked over.”
Lann called the Heritage Festival “bulletproof.”
“It’s the perfect setting, the perfect time of year,” he said.
Knowing it would be the Wetzels’ last show, Lann said, “I need to go over and get an ornament before I go.”
Catherine Shine, a junior at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, and other students raised money for a production of “Mama Mia” scheduled for next month at the school and the senior class by selling s’mores.
“It’s been really fun,” Shine said under a tent near a small campfire outside the church.
Just before Bard Owl’s set began Sunday afternoon, vocalist and percussionist Annie Landenberger said she’s glad to see the long-running festival back after being dormant last year. She said it’s a joy to share the weekend with festival participants and goers.