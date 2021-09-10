EAST DOVER -- Working in the World Financial Center next to the World Trade Center at the time of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Kate Teitel was on the 12th floor and Jeff Teitel was on the 15th floor. Kate held a senior job in human resources for Merrill Lynch and Jeff was a senior environmental consultant for Deloitte.
The couple said they could see smoke from the site for weeks afterward at their apartment in Guttenberg, N.J. They ended up moving to their second home in East Dover, which they purchased in 1997, to escape their work lives in the city after the attacks.
"We knew we were getting more and more drawn to Vermont -- not the other way around -- but after our experiences in 9/11, we tried to find a way to get up full time and we did," Kate said. "It's been excellent. I think it's also done a great job with COVID."
Jeff said as the result of the implosion of the North Tower, a number of people in the World Financial Center were killed. He showed photos he had taken of windows blown out in the building.
One of Kate's clients, responsible for building operations, was given access to the World Financial Center immediately following the attacks to survey damages and gave her a collection of photos when she worked at the site during the aftermath.
"You're going to want to have these," she recounted him saying. "This is an important time in our life."
For many years, Kate kept the photos and ferry tickets from the day of the attack in a hatbox. The couple opened it up Wednesday to look at the mementos ahead of Jeff's speech happening at a 9/11 memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday at the East Dover Fire Department, where he volunteers.
At 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Jeff heard the crash of the first plane and saw flaming shards of metal coming down. At about 8:50 a.m., he saw someone jump from the North Tower in a pink pastel top and black bottom.
"It was all I could see, those colors," he said. "I couldn't see where she landed because she landed on top of the Marriott Hotel."
He went on to see others jump.
When the second plane came, Jeff thought it was there to drop fire retardant but instead it crashed right into the South Tower. He said he yelled to everyone on his floor, "Let's go."
The group went through the emergency exit, which led to West Street where debris was coming down, and eventually made it to the nearby ferry. They watched as the North Tower imploded.
"We were very lucky to get out when we did," Jeff said.
Recounting his return to the site about two-and-a-half months later, he said popcorn machines masked the smell of decomposing bodies. He said small parades led by a bagpiper carried body parts to a large white tent on the north side of the World Financial Center being used as a morgue to catalog the findings and identify people.
"This process went on for two or three months," he said. "But the World Financial Center was never the same."
At the time, air monitors inside detected the extent of the air pollution. Jeff said 342 firefighters died on 9/11 and over the years, more died due to the air pollution.
"Neither the Environmental Protection Agency nor the New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced any kind of air pollution prohibitions to emergency workers or construction workers at the site," he said. "Why? Because this event was episodic, the missions were not controllable, so there was no way that either of these regulatory agencies could control the extent of these pollutants affecting either the workers on site or the public health around the site."
Many people remember where they were when they heard the news of the attacks. But only those who were within about five or six blocks of the towers "understood the magnitude, just the reality of what had gone on," Jeff said.
"Everyone else outside of this immediate region heard about it, knew about it and maybe later went to visit the site but they weren't affected the same way that all these people who were in a certain blocks of the site were," he said. "I'm a Vietnam vet and this episodic event was pretty darn traumatic."
Staff on ferries didn't initially realize what was happening the day of the attacks and charged people to cross the Hudson River but later ran rescue operations to get people to the other side, Kate said. She remembered people getting in their cars covered in dark ash.
Kate described the events being "so surreal."
"You were just at work," she said. "Now, you're trying to find your car. Now, you can't go to your home. You're hearing everything that's happening. You just don't know. You know what just happened is life changing and of course you're immediately thinking who's safe, who's not safe, who's going to come home and who's not going to come home."
Kate said Jeff had a good friend who died during the attacks and worked at the World Trade Center, and she dealt with three or four families of Merrill Lynch employees who died that day.
Merrill Lynch was determined to be the first company to reopen in the building, Kate said. Part of her job had been to determine whether the air would be safe enough.
Kate said when staff returned to work, a lot of grief counseling was offered and the company had "cathartic memorials." She found many employees had ties to the New York Police Department and New York Fire Department
Other employees didn't return to work. They "couldn't envision coming back," Kate said.
One of the reasons she wanted to come to Vermont is because after months of trying to help employees came a period of layoffs.
"I was having a hard time with that transition," she said.
Kate joined another firm, which she said had hundreds of casualties from the attacks, before the couple eventually made Vermont their permanent home.
The Green Mountain State provided what Kate described as a safe and beautiful place to live, where the couple already had a home. They sold their condo and didn't look back. Jeff was offered a job at the law firm, Downs Rachlin Martin in Brattleboro.
"My healing came a lot from Vermont," said Kate, who got involved with the community via the Dover Free Library and spent a lot of time in her garden. "Those things were restorative."
During the interview, Jeff paused for a long moment before saying why healing had been difficult.
"First, what we experienced was hard to articulate with any kind of emotional detail to people who hadn't experienced the same thing," he said. "And secondly, from a professional standpoint, it was a detour -- that's a euphemism -- from our regular work life. It changed our professional path permanently and there was a continual effort to try to get back to some level of normalcy. I think, three, there was a recognition that this was a historic event. I think we were trying to understand where we fit into that historical context, and how it should and should not affect our perspective."
When Jeff served in the military for a year in Vietnam, he saw many wounded and dead bodies. They were scattered around or in a morgue, he said.
"This," he said about 9/11, "was such a large, devastating event that it's hard to compare to any other kind of an event that I've experienced."
One of the first calls to check in on the couple following the attacks came from a neighbor on Yeow Road in East Dover, offering further proof to Kate that moving to Vermont would be a good idea.