BRATTLEBORO — It hasn’t been an easy ride for the project team trying to bring new housing and office/co-working spaces to 47 Flat St.
They had to scrap plans for a fifth floor in order to receive funding. And like everyone else, they also had to contend with supply chain issues and inflation.
“The project is now a good deal greater than $2 million more than when it was originally conceived,” Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said.
On Tuesday, the Select Board approved upping a loan for M&S Development LLC of Brattleboro from $150,000 to $300,000. With the approval, Moreland anticipates a financial closing on a grant will happen April 19 with construction to quickly follow.
“We’ve been talking about this project now since 2020,” he said, recounting how the town was approached by Community Development Support Inc., which was working with M&S Development on plans to rehabilitate what is known as the Sanel building at 47 Flat St. “It has sat there empty for more than a decade.”
The Select Board previously approved supporting a Community Development Block Grant application for $492,920. The board also contributed a $150,000 loan to the project, for 30 years at 1 percent interest and no interest for the first 12 months.
Moreland said the grant was preliminary approved, however, challenges have made it difficult to meet conditions for the award.
“2020 was a tough year,” he said. “2021 was even tougher. The project had a challenging historic preservation review ... at the national level. That ended up removing the fifth floor from the project and with it four of the units. Happily though, we are able to report that 100 percent of the 15 remaining units of housing for our downtown will be specifically affordable under [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] guidelines and they’ll be made available to households between 40 and 80 percent of area median income.”
Inflationary pressure and supply chain issues also factored into significant rises in anticipated construction costs, Moreland said. He was aware of other funding sources increasing their contributions to ensure the project happens.
The extra $150,000 will be taken from the remaining $325,278 in the town’s revolving loan fund, Moreland said, “but this is a worthwhile project that I think its day has come.”
Board members noted the revolving loan fund is specifically for economic development and housing, and the funds eventually are returned.
Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said the housing action plan for Brattleboro, recently endorsed by the board and authored by Camoin Associates with feedback from the community and town officials, calls for creating 500 new units immediately.
“That’s a big challenge but we got to knock that number down any way we can so I say yes we fund this project to this increased project,” he said.
Skye Morse, principal of M&S Development LLC, said losing the fifth floor brought upon the third panic he had due to the project and there have been several since then.
The extra floor did not meet the National Park Service’s interpretations of historic standards. NPS is a funding source for the project.
Morse expects the 15 units will be available to families making between $20,000 and $40,000 a year, and the limit will escalate as incomes increase over the years to make sure people aren’t kept out of the housing.
Residents will have electric heat with solar panels on top of the roof offsetting “a good portion” of the cost, Morse said. Air source heat pumpers also will be in all the units.