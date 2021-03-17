JAMAICA — Emma Stover of Jamaica, a senior at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, had a painful early childhood, but that didn’t stop her from reaching her full potential. She earned honors or high honors every semester at L&G and participated in soccer, basketball, cross country, track and field, theatre, student council and other programs.
“I love leading and making a difference in my community, as I know how unfortunate many children are in the surrounding area,” she wrote in an essay submitted for publication in the Reformer. “I try my best to be involved, as it makes me a well-rounded individual and allows me to positively influence others.”
Stover is set to graduate in early June and plans to study dentistry. She’s not sure yet if she wants to be a dentist or dental hygienist
In an interview, Stover said her father left the family shortly after she was born and she stopped living with her mother in third grade.
“I witnessed my mom shooting up in the bathroom upstairs and I was very skeptical,” she said. “I had to take care of myself ... because my parents weren’t functional enough to take care of themselves, let alone their child.”
At a young age, Stover said she was preparing meals for herself. She also cleaned herself, her room and the dishes.
Stover described being “very self driven” and independent. She said she was sometimes left home alone and was always told not to go upstairs, leaving her to wonder why her mom and stepfather were so secretive.
One day, Stover snuck upstairs while her stepfather was not home. She said she climbed up on a dresser and saw her mother injecting herself in the bathroom.
In an essay submitted to colleges, Stover recalled details of her childhood, including an orange needle that she would frequently find throughout the house but was told to never go near.
“The house was dark and the stairs were painted a glossy white,” she wrote. “I ran back downstairs as quietly as I possibly could, scared and confused at what I had just seen.”
Seeing her mom inject drugs prompted her to tell her grandparents, who she would sometimes stay with on weekends. Stover said they decided they didn’t want child services to be called so they came up with a plan where an uncle would take Stover for the first year and then she would move in with them. In fourth grade, she started residing with them in Jamaica.
Stover attended second grade twice.
“That was definitely because I wasn’t getting the help I needed at home to do my homework assignments,” she said.
A teacher sent her home with a note asking her mom to check “yes” if she wanted Stover to stay behind a year. Stover said she checked “yes” for herself.
Classrooms were split into two, with kindergarten through second grade in one room and third grade to sixth grade in another. Stover said she was intimidated by the other room and felt more comfortable staying in the classroom for younger children.
Her grandfather helped ensure she completed her homework each day. Stover said he wanted to build her work ethic so she wouldn’t need his assistance in middle school and high school. She also participated in tutoring groups to get her up to speed in reading and math.
“Basically, I thrived after I got help,” she said, having competed in math contests in elementary school then maintained that drive to be independent and successful ever since.
While getting good grades, she balanced schoolwork with extracurricular activities and babysitting gigs to earn money.
During sophomore year, Stover learned her mother died of an overdose. She said cocaine, fentanyl and heroin were found in her mom’s system during the autopsy.
“Part of her journey was recovery,” Stover said. “She was on and off.”
She said although her mom couldn’t offer financial support, she still wanted to be in her life and they spent nearly every weekend together. Her mother became more of what Stover called “an older sister.”
“We enjoyed our time together, just fooling around,” she said.
The night her mother died, she wanted to stay with Stover and the grandparents. Stover said she declined because she felt her mom was acting “super weird.”
By that point, Stover developed a sensitivity to such behavior. She said if people were acting like they were on drugs, it brought back “horrible, horrible memories.”
Stover remembered her grandma buying groceries for her mom before they dropped her off at her apartment. She said her mother asked via text message what she wanted for Christmas but her response never delivered.
“We kept waiting and waiting,” she said.
Police eventually came to the house. Stover said they told the family her mother was found unconscious on the floor of the apartment with the groceries still out. Stover tried to go to school the next day but her emotions became too much to handle. All she could focus on, she said, was the thought of her mother being gone.
Living for her
Each day is a fight for Stover, who said it’s difficult knowing her biological mother is no longer here and her father isn’t in her life at all. Growing up, her friends had stable family lives with parents they could call mom and dad.
“Overall, fitting in has been super hard throughout the years,” she said, having felt strange when her grandparents would show up for parent-teacher conferences and the parents of friends would show up. “I feel like an outcast because I don’t have the young parents everyone else my age does.”
At the same time, Stover has some relief because she feels her mom is now at peace. She said her mother didn’t enjoy life anymore, and seeing her battle addiction and mental health issues was exhausting.
“I’m going to live for her,” she said. “I’m going to live for what she wanted to see and do. I’m going to make sure I spread her happiness. I know that she would want me to be successful. She always wanted me to be the best version of myself.”
Stover refuses to let the past define her future, viewing her struggles as an important part of what makes her the person she is today. She credits her early childhood adversity with teaching her things many people don’t learn until later in life. She takes medication for mental health, which she said makes her feel better and eases the hurt.
Her hope is to spread the message that difficulties can be surpassed. She’s open to speaking about her experience in the future.
“Emma is a remarkable young woman who has overcome so much while achieving at an incredibly high level,” L&G Principal Bob Thibault said. “It is truly inspiring for us as educators to bear witness to stories like hers.”
Stover said she plans to go to college and be financially independent, which her parents were unable to do. She also wants to raise a family.
“I don’t want to be rich. I don’t want to be popular or famous,” she said. “I want to be there for my children and have them know they can count on me for a lot of different things.”
Asked how she would advise others going through similar challenges, she said, “I don’t want to sugarcoat it at all.”
“There’s going to be lots of ups and downs,” she said. “Take your past as a way to motivate yourself for the future.”
Circumstances affect people, she said, but experiences can serve as lessons and the future can be bright regardless of the past.
Asked how her mom would react to her plans to study dentistry, Stover said, “She would be impressed. She would be so proud of me.”