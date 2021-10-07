BRATTLEBORO — Students returned to Brattleboro Union High School after threatening graffiti was discovered in a bathroom on campus.
"Our staff has spent considerable time working on the graffiti threat found yesterday afternoon," Principal Steve Perrin wrote to families in an email Thursday morning. "We are confident that BUHS remains a safe school, and we’re looking forward to holding classes today."
On Wednesday, Perrin told families school staff would be consulting with police to assess the credibility of the threat. A student at the school said the threat indicated something to the effect of, “You all will be dead by Friday.”
Perrin said school staff spent time looking at traffic patterns around the bathroom and assessing who was in the area. Interviews with students have started and he anticipated that would continue Thursday morning.
"That process has been helpful and some independent reports from students have also helped our investigation as it proceeds," he wrote. "We will pick that investigation up this morning and continue to work towards identifying the person who wrote the threat."
Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans of the Brattleboro Police Department said he talked briefly Thursday morning with Sgt. Michael Cable about a "safety concern for the school" and had some officers standing by while students were dropped off Thursday morning.
Evans said he's unsure if the graffiti was a real threat or a prank, and police would be looking at whether it needs to be evaluated further.
The email from Perrin states that initial investigation of the graffiti found no connection between the handgun belonging to an 18-year-old student found in a car on campus two weeks ago or a rumor of a weapon on campus last week.
The school plans to have officers in or near the school building while the school's investigation continues. Police "consulted with us about the threat and we will continue to rely on their expertise and experience," Perrin wrote.
"Any time they have safety concerns, we always collaborate with them on what's going to be best," Evans said.
Perrin wrote that the school looks forward to resolving the issue quickly. He called the safety of students and staff "our highest priorities." He could not be reached immediately Thursday morning.
A student at the school told the Reformer that students had an opportunity Wednesday to voice their concerns with teachers.
"Today, students are uneasy about school safety, and some are hesitant to come tomorrow," the student said.