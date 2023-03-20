BRATTLEBORO — Children at Green Street School are participating in the school’s afterschool program again for the first time since the program ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cindy Douglas, the school’s new afterschool program coordinator, said the former program offered many different activities, which was the reason why she wanted her daughter to attend Green Street.
“They [the school] actually hired me at the end of November, to start over and build something from the ground up and get people motivated,” said Douglas. “The biggest thing that I struggled with was what was the best form of communication with everybody and getting the word out there.”
Douglas said there are 52 children signed up for the winter program, which is about 25 percent of the student body.
Emma Cudney, a fifth grade teacher at Green Street School, helps some of the students with a crochet project as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchase local photos online.
Nora Berenguel, 12, a sixth-grader at Green Street School, works on a crochet project as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lizzy Stark, 9, a fourth-grader at Green Street School, participates in the nails and spa club as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lizzy Stark, 9, a fourth-grader at Green Street School, participates in the nails and spa club as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malequi Gundry, 9, a fourth-grader at Green Street School, plays Quoridor while at a gaming club as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malequi Gundry, 9, a fourth-grader at Green Street School, plays Quoridor while at a gaming club as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emma Cudney, a fifth grade teacher at Green Street School, helps some of the students with a crochet project as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Purchase local photos online.
Nora Berenguel, 12, a sixth-grader at Green Street School, works on a crochet project as part of the after school program’s winter session on Monday, March 13, 2023. The after-school program was restarted after being placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programs are open from kindergarten to sixth grade. The school partnered with the local Boys and Girls Club for some of the older students.
The school principal, Katie Margaitis, is happy to the see the program return.
“I think it’s a huge part of building our community and allowing students and staff to see each other in a different light and get to mingle with and interact with students of different ages and different staff members that they may not have during the day,” said Margaitis. “It’s just a great way to build community.”
With the winter program ending, the school will get into the swing of things with new spring activities the first week of April.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.