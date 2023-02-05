BRATTLEBORO — A Jamaica man with two prior convictions for domestic assault is back in jail and being held without bail after allegedly assaulting a family member on Jan. 29.
According to information from Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Nolan C. Brown, 29, has been charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and three other counts related to the incident, in which he allegedly choked and struck his victim multiple times.
According to court records, Brown was convicted of domestic assault in 2016 and 2019.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein told Judge Jennifer Barrett on Monday that there were no conditions of release that could “reasonably protect the public.”
Brown is on probation for a three-to-nine-year sentence in a 2019 conviction for felony domestic assault, said Gartenstein. At the time of the 2019 conviction, he was on probation for a 2016 conviction of domestic assault.
“And now he’s engaged in the conduct again while on furlough or parole,” said Gartenstein.
Barrett agreed to hold Brown without bail.
Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges. If found guilty of committing domestic assault with a prior conviction, Brown could spend up to 15 years in prison.
In an affidavit submitted to the court, Vermont State Police Trooper Joseph Galusha wrote that he responded to Londonderry at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report that Brown had choked a family member.
Upon arrival, Galusha encountered Brown, who said he had been arguing with the person recently and admitted to putting his hands over her mouth “to keep her from waking the neighbors with her screaming.”
Galusha wrote that Brown denied hitting or choking the person, but the trooper recorded “distinct scratch marks” on both sides of the victim’s face with blood on their top and bottom lip and red and bruising marks on their throat.
“Along with bruising on the neck, there also look to be burst capillaries below the bruising on the neck,” he wrote.
The complainant stated they had called Brown’s friends “crackheads” before the incident.
The victim also said Brown dragged them by the hair and slammed them into a wall.
The victim told Galusha that Brown had sent threatening messages to their phone and had also threatened their family.
Galusha also documented scratches to Brown’s head, face and neck.