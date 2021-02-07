BRATTLEBORO — Wanting to have new parking spaces on Depot Street ready prior to Amtrak’s train station upgrades, the town hired engineers to start preparing the project now.
“That area is where we’re going to receive from Amtrak a brand new, state of the art, fully accessible train station in a couple of years,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Jan. 2. “The footprint of that station is going to take up some of the parking spaces that exist in the parking lot, which is already stretched to capacity.”
Elwell said the town needs to “move quite quickly” to get ready for the new station. The hope is to have the parking lot completed in the fall so Amtrak can begin building what he called the company’s “$5 million gift to our community” in early 2022 and be completed by the spring of that year.
The Select Board approved hiring Stevens & Associates of Brattleboro to handle design and permitting for $25,300. Elwell said the parking project is estimated to cost $366,000 altogether.
In its proposal, the firm said it’s prepared to start within two weeks of authorization. Its work will include boundary surveying, drawings and environmental, structural, and site assessments.
“I’ve reviewed many an engineering scope in my day and I reviewed this one, and I feel it’s totally appropriate,” said Select Board Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin, who has more than 30 years of experience in municipal environmental planning.
McLoughlin described the site as “very complex” and one in which the local firm is knowledgeable about. The firm did “substantial design work at this same site for the creation of the parking lot that exists there today and some related work during the multi-modal transportation project” about 15 years ago when the Transportation Center was constructed along with other improvements, Elwell said.
Board member Ian Goodnow noted the town will have 35 parking spots in the area, 25 more than it has now. Town staff also hope to receive a transportation grant to help with costs, although a big chunk of the project could be covered by funding approved at annual Representative Town Meeting in 2019.
The board first discussed the parking project in early December. The Brattleboro Development Review Board approved Amtrak’s plans later that month and a separate DRB hearing is anticipated for the construction of the parking lot.
The new station is designed to have the first level-boarding platform in Vermont, at 4-feet tall and 345 feet long. The boarding platform also will be heated to melt snow.