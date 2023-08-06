BRATTLEBORO — Fresher air is coming to the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
"As you can see, we are very much under construction here, getting a new HVAC system installed," said Michelle Simpson, executive director at the club. "So all of the ductwork is new."
A new roof is coming soon and HVAC units will be installed on top. (HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.)
Previously, one pipe provided the only source of heat to the building and a fan was the only air exchange. Simpson said the old system wasn't "the healthiest or most energy efficient."
Since the roof is compromised, she said, all of the insulation in the roof gets wet.
"Then when it gets hot out, that insulation expands, and that's when it leaks into the building," she said. "So we've been taking water for a while now."
Simpson said the new HVAC system will "provide us with real fresh air in here." Both projects are billed as ways to improve the health of the building.
Funding for the work has come from Canaday Family Trust Foundation, Agnes Lindsay Trust, Windham Foundation, Thompson Trust, State of Vermont, Ben & Jerry's and a private donor. So far, the HVAC replacement has cost about $200,000.
The projects are anticipated to be ready before reopening for fall programming after Labor Day.
The club ran a five-week summer camp program for K-5 students at Hilltop Montessori School. Retreat Farm previously hosted but asked to relocate this summer due to Route 30 construction.
The club also ran a teen program offering college counseling and skateboarding.
After school programs go from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants can come and go as they please.
Simpson said the air quality poses no risk to the children for the short amount of time they are in the building, however, the improvements will make it more comfortable for everyone. The club also hosts Kindle Farm School and a home school group during the school day as well as private birthday parties.
Registration for Kids Club Afterschool at Retreat Farm opened Tuesday.
"We really encourage people to register early because the program is very popular and does fill up," Simpson said.
Teen programming at the club goes from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday after Labor Day. Programing is set to include games of Dungeons & Dragons, healthy snacking with the Brattleboro Food Co-op, classes from the River Gallery Art School and more.
College visits are planned for two weekends in October.
Any child in the sixth grade and higher grades can come to the club. Currently, about 400 members are signed up. About 20 children come each day on average. A monthly teen night on the first Friday of the month brings in about 50 to 75 children.
"This fall, we're also going to start serving boba tea because there's no place to get boba tea in town," Simpson said. "So we'll see how that goes."
In the fall, staff will be providing rides home for children who live at Brattleboro Housing Partnerships properties. Simpson said there's been "such interest from the housing authority to help families access opportunities here at the club."