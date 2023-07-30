Dover's annual Blueberry Festival Parade was back in full force on Saturday. Children and adults of all ages were decked out in blue clothing and costumes for the 14th edition of the blueberry and agricultural themed parade, featuring a mix of floats and antique cars, fire trucks and rescue going down Route 100.
The festival continues through Aug. 6 with blueberry-themed events happening in several Deerfield Valley towns. A full list of activities can be found at vermontblueberryfestival.com.
Photos by Bob Audette, Brattleboro Reformer. More photos on Page A3