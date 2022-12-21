JAMAICA — A local woman helped bring holiday cheer into the White House.
"I love Christmas," Karen Ameden, of Jamaica, said, "and so to go and decorate our White House was just sort of a dream come true. It was such an honor. It certainly was."
A few years ago, Ameden heard about how you can write a letter to the White House to request to volunteer for holiday decorating. She said there were thousands of applicants this year, more than ever before, and she was selected to join a team of 150 people.
They decorated the White House on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, then they had off for the holiday and resumed decorating that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They could choose to work the first three days, the second three days or all six, and Ameden went all in.
With two sons living in Washington, D.C., she split her time staying with them. One son drove her to work every morning. The shifts began at 7 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m.
"The first two days we were at a warehouse, and we were sort of gathering all of our supplies, what we needed and started painting things," she said.
President Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and a man in charge of the decorating came up with "We The People" as this year's theme. They developed all the ideas for decorating the different rooms in the White House.
Ameden said she mainly worked in the diplomat room, the China Room, the library and the Vermeil Room. She had projects that brought her right near a portrait of Michelle Obama and a basketball hoop that belonged to Barack Obama.
Volunteers painted boxes, put up bows and decorated trees. They ate breakfast and lunch every day in the State Dining Room, listening to Christmas tunes such as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman."
"We were all dancing to the music, smiling," Ameden said, describing also how volunteers would spot something significant and stop in awe of the experience.
She said at least one person from every state and territory in the U.S. participated in the effort. She didn't run into anyone from Vermont.
One night, Ameden volunteered to stay late with a group. She had the opportunity to work in some of the rooms upstairs and in the East Room, the Green Room, the Blue Room and the Red Room.
"I wanted to experience every moment that I could in the White House," she said. "It was just wonderful, absolutely wonderful."
Ameden said she didn't get to meet the Bidens, but she's in a picture of the group of volunteer decorators with the first lady. She recounted being about 10 feet away from Jill Biden when she gave a speech about the decorating.
"She was so gracious, and she's such a beautiful person inside and out," Ameden said. "She just made it clear that this White House was about the people."
In her speech, Biden said "the soul of our nation has always been and always will be, 'We are the people.'"
"That is what has inspired this year's White House holiday decorations," Biden said. "The values that unite us can be found all around you, a belief in possibility and optimism and unity. Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the new year."
National Guard families were invited as Biden's special guests to the ceremony. She thanked volunteers for their work and expressed hope that they made lifelong friends and escaped from the chaos of the holidays.
Ameden plans to apply to decorate again in the future. She encourages others to join the effort, as well.