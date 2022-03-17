BRATTLEBORO — An "eco friendly" car wash made of recycled materials from old battleships could be coming to Putney Road at the site of a former Friendly's restaurant near the Exit 3 roundabout.
On Wednesday night, the Brattleboro Development Review Board heard from Stephen Diglio, engineering manager for Kas Environmental Science and Engineering of Williston.
Diglio came before the board with a sketch plan for the proposed building on behalf of Splash Car Wash, which has 22 locations in New York and Connecticut.
"This is a sketch plan review," noted Brian Bannon, zoning administrator. "That's when an applicant doesn't want to develop a full design until they get guidance on any points of potential controversy from the board."
The building itself would consist of a car wash tunnel 100 feet long and 40 feet wide with two "stacking lanes" at the north side, between the new building and the parking lot of Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza.
Because Brattleboro design standards don't allow for a service door facing Putney Road, the exit of the car wash tunnel will consist of a 50-foot by 40-foot canopy area that forces vehicles to turn left out of the tunnel. The exit door of the car wash could be hidden from view by a frosted glass wall facing Putney Road, said Diglio.
As well as screening the service door, said Bannon, Splash Car Wash needs to design a two-story building, as required by the town's zoning regulations for Putney Road.
Once vehicles leave the building, they will access Putney Road south of the building. Diglio noted for now, the design allows for vehicles to turn right or left back onto Putney Road. But if plans to redevelop Putney Road with four new roundabouts go forward, vehicles will only be able to turn right and will have to travel to the Exit 3 roundabout to continue south.
The proposal also calls for a recirculation system that reuses the water before it's drained into the town's wastewater system, he said.
"They harvest the rain off the roof for use into the car wash," he said, with about 7,000 gallons of storage.
The facility will also have vacuum bays protected from the weather.
"There will be vacuum spaces available that are free of charge," said Diglio. "That's part of Splash Car Wash's model, that they provide these free vacuums to users."
Splash Car Wash also offers a variety of monthly unlimited passes starting at $29.
The design also calls for a green area and a sidewalk along Putney Road, said Diglio.
The Friendly's closed in 2014 and has sat empty since. The location was purchased by O'Reilly Auto Parts, which had proposed an outlet at the location in 2016. Shortly after the proposal though, O'Reilly purchased Bond Auto Parts and opened a new location at 845 Putney Road.
The proposed building would have a blue, translucent roof as a lighting source during daytime and energy efficient LED lighting or high-efficient fluorescent tubes when it's dark.
Soap, waxes and sealants would all be biodegradable, as well, said Diglio.
Before the project can go back before the Development Review Board, a traffic study will be conducted, and Splash will need to request an "access permit" from the state for Putney Road, noted Diglio.
"We have to prove to them we won't be backing up on Putney Road," he said.
Diglio will return to the Development Review Board at a later date with the traffic study and a site-plan application.