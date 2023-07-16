WESTMINSTER — The potential for a school shooting isn’t something most people want to even fathom.
First responders, however, need to be ready. They train for all types of incidents.
Westminster Fire Chief Cole Streeter said the thinking behind “all hazards training” is to practice responding to a few scenarios in different areas of town.
Sunday’s training took place at Westminster Central School. Westminster Fire and Rescue Department were joined by departments from Bellows Falls and Walpole, N.H.
Streeter said his department initiated the training and Vermont State Police ran it. The session focused on having emergency personnel check classrooms and stay safe themselves.
Taking turns, participants would act like victims with injuries. Law enforcement officers from Vermont State Police and Windham County Sheriff’s Office showed how they would work through a situation and communicate.
Firefighters and rescue personnel followed behind officers, assessing injuries and talking out the path forward.
“As of early July, the Gun Violence Archive has counted more than 330 mass shootings in the United States this year,” states an article from the New York Times. “Last year, the group counted 647 mass shootings. Of those, 21 involved five or more fatalities.”
Last month, a student brought a BB gun to Flood Brook School in Londonderry. A parent had warned the school that the same student had threatened to shoot her child in early May.