BRATTLEBORO — As the sun started to rise and the temperatures warmed up, members of the American Legion and the VFW visited memorials and cemeteries around town on Memorial Day, to honor the lives of soldiers that have died.
Regina Meckle, mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, as well as Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy and a few others joined the honor guard to pay respect to the fallen.
“It means that we can give something back to these fallen soldiers in the military,” said Meckle after visiting Locus Ridge Cemetery. “I didn’t realize the sacrifices that the families make and the soldiers make. This makes me feel like I can give them a day to honor each and every one of them. My heart is humbled, and the pain I have every day, this helps me get through another year of my pain from the loss (of her son).”
Meckle added that, like her, the veterans that came out to honor the soldiers that have died have courage to visit the cemeteries because a lot of them have lost family members and fallen brothers and sisters.
“To step up and do this with the courage they have, it just makes my heart a little bit more whole each time,” said Meckle.
Regina Meckle, the mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, and others honor the fallen soldiers at Locust Ridge Cemetery, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Regina Meckle, the mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, visits Prospect Hill Cemetery, in Brattleboro, Vt., and other local cemeteries in Brattleboro during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Bill Steele, an honor guard with American Legion Post 5, in Brattleboro, Vt., and others fire their rifles in a 21 gun salute during a Memorial Day service at Locust Ridge Cemetery, in Brattleboro, on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Regina Meckle, the mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, and others honor the fallen soldiers at Locust Ridge Cemetery, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Regina Meckle, the mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, visits Prospect Hill Cemetery, in Brattleboro, Vt., and other local cemeteries in Brattleboro during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy salutes as “Taps” plays at Prospect Hill Cemetery, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Members of the Honor Guard march into St. Michael’s Cemetery in Brattleboro during a Memorial Day service on Monday.
Members of the honor guard fire their rifles in a 21 gun salute during a Memorial Day service at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Brattleboro on Monday.
Arnold Rose, from the American Legion Post 5, in Brattleboro, Vt., plays “Taps” at the St. Michael’s Cemetery, in Brattleboro, during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Sherry Garland, of the Marine Corps League Brattleboro Detachment 798, holds a flag at the Veteran’s Bridge, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Bill Steele, an honor guard with American Legion Post 5, in Brattleboro, Vt., and others fire their rifles in a 21 gun salute during a Memorial Day service at Locust Ridge Cemetery, in Brattleboro, on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy was the guest speaker during the Memorial Day ceremony that was held at the Brattleboro Common on Monday.
Members of the Boy Scout Troop 405 hold American flags during the Memorial Day ceremony that was held at the Brattleboro Common on Monday, May 30, 2022.
On the Brattleboro Common, Chief Hardy was the guest speaker and told the people in attendance about what she witnessed when she traveled to each site.
“Having spent my morning with the most dedicated men and women I have ever met in my life,” said Hardy. “It’s been such an honor for me to go to each cemetery with you all, to pay our respects. I see that, in Brattleboro, that all that was lost, is not forgotten.”