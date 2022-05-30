Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — As the sun started to rise and the temperatures warmed up, members of the American Legion and the VFW visited memorials and cemeteries around town on Memorial Day, to honor the lives of soldiers that have died.

Regina Meckle, mother of Kyle Gilbert, who died Aug. 6, 2003, during an attack in the Al Mansour district in Baghdad, Iraq, as well as Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy and a few others joined the honor guard to pay respect to the fallen.

“It means that we can give something back to these fallen soldiers in the military," said Meckle after visiting Locus Ridge Cemetery. "I didn't realize the sacrifices that the families make and the soldiers make. This makes me feel like I can give them a day to honor each and every one of them. My heart is humbled, and the pain I have every day, this helps me get through another year of my pain from the loss (of her son).”

Meckle added that, like her, the veterans that came out to honor the soldiers that have died have courage to visit the cemeteries because a lot of them have lost family members and fallen brothers and sisters.

“To step up and do this with the courage they have, it just makes my heart a little bit more whole each time,” said Meckle.

On the Brattleboro Common, Chief Hardy was the guest speaker and told the people in attendance about what she witnessed when she traveled to each site.

“Having spent my morning with the most dedicated men and women I have ever met in my life,” said Hardy. “It's been such an honor for me to go to each cemetery with you all, to pay our respects. I see that, in Brattleboro, that all that was lost, is not forgotten.”