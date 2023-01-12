BELLOWS FALLS — After a forum Wednesday night to discuss pedestrian, biking and hiking trails in the region, it's clear all trails lead to Bellows Falls.
A large turnout at the Rockingham Free Public Library Wednesday night made clear there is plenty of public interest in the issue.
The meeting was sponsored by the Rockingham Walk/Bike Committee, and drew people from all different communities — from mountain biking, to pedestrian, to bicyclists to e-bike enthusiasts.
Rockingham and Bellows Falls are working to expand and connect the various existing and expanding trails in the region, and that network stretches as far as Keene, N.H., and beyond.
The key to establishing interest in riding bikes has to start with the young, said Bonnie Anderson, executive director of the Bellows Falls Bike Project, a nonprofit that works to put a bicycle with every kid, and adult.
Anderson said her organization works closely with Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, to make sure that every kid who wants a bike, gets one. Anderson said there definitely was an increase in bike riding in Bellows Falls, particularly among youth.
"This is huge," she said. "It starts with youth."
Peter Bergstrom of Saxtons River listed all the different trails that have either been established or are in the process of being established, including a 2½-mile trail around Minard's Pond, Bald Hill in Westminster, trails at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, and the Table Rock Trail in North Walpole, N.H., which gives a fabulous view of Bellows Falls. Henry Thoreau even walked to the top of Table Rock, he said.
Down at the Riverfront Park, the relatively new park down along the Connecticut River in Bellows Falls, efforts are underway to link the modest trail system to the wider network that reaches out to Saxtons River, Westminster and Westminster West.
The town has applied for a state Agency of Transportation grant that would connect the park's trails to the mouth of the Saxtons River, a relatively short distance but over uneven ground past the Bellows Falls sewage treatment plant. Many of the Saxtons River and Westminster trail networks link there.
The key toward linking trail activity in Walpole and the greater Keene area is getting the Vilas Bridge reopened, and with full pedestrian and bicycle access, said Mike Kowalczyk of Monadnock Region Rail Trail Collaborative.
"We of the Walk-Bike Committee were encouraged by the number of folks who attended and by their evident enthusiasm for our mission," said Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan, who is also on the committee.
"Among the happy results of the forum was that for the first time, it brought together people and organizations working on Rockingham’s bike pedestrian infrastructure. Collaboration will surely improve now that we know each other," he said.
Cowan has often pushed during Select Board meetings that infrastructure projects be bike- and pedestrian-friendly.
“This beautiful town of ours has so much to attract walkers and bikers — Connecticut River scenery, impressive residential, municipal and industrial architecture and peaceful rural settings offering the joys of nature," he said.
Cowan also noted that various participants in the forum pointed out that good pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure is key to drawing tourists.
More and more people are using e-bikes, several people said, and the various trails groups need to design their trails with those bikes in mind.