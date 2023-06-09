BRATTLEBORO — Four people — three from Brattleboro and one from Connecticut — pleaded not guilty Friday to charges they ran a large fentanyl and crack cocaine ring out of an apartment in Moore Court.
Police said they found more than $200,000 in drugs in the apartment — a large quantity of crack cocaine and packaged fentanyl, as well as evidence of drug dealing, including three ledgers, and a large amount of paraphernalia.
The four people, D’jay Hammett, 20, of New Haven, Conn., Kristeen Berube, 34, of Brattleboro, Heather Goodwin, 38, of Brattleboro, and Daniel Baldwin-Page, 24, also of Brattleboro, all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to sell cocaine and fentanyl and heroin, as well as selling the drugs.
Police said they found 162 grams of fentanyl, 318 packages of fentanyl, 972 grams of crack cocaine, a 1638 Ruger handgun, as well as other drugs that hadn’t been positively tested yet.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ordered all four to be held on cash bail, with the highest amount set for Hammett, who lives in Connecticut and was described as having no connection to Vermont.
Hammett’s identity is still in the process of being confirmed, said Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein.
Brattleboro police and members of the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force had entered Berube’s apartment at Moore Court early Thursday morning, and encountered resistance. Police said that Baldwin-Page was preventing them from entering the apartment, and they were forced to break the glass in the door’s window.
An altercation between police and Baldwin-Page resulted in bruising to his face and a laceration from the broken glass. Police gave two accounts of his injuries, saying he had been hit in the face with the door, and another officer saying he had to hit him with his fist to subdue him as two officers struggled to control Baldwin-Page.
Baldwin-Page, as he struggled on the floor with one officer, was reaching with his free hand toward the couch, where police later found the loaded revolver.
He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released back to police.
Baldwin-Page was being held on a $25,000 bond, which Hayes lowered to $5,000 on Friday.
“Defendant’s got two prior pending dockets, aiding in the commission of a felony and violating conditions of release for which he was already on arrest warrant status,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein. “Defendant was acting as ‘the keeper of the door’ in this property where it was found a pound of cocaine and 200 grams of fentanyl and he actively tried to stop the police from entering. So under the circumstances is the position that bail is appropriate in that amount.”
“The new charges are extremely serious and carry very significant penalties,” said Hayes, up to 30 years in jail.
Though Baldwin-Page doesn’t appear to be the principal in the alleged crimes, said Hayes, “It appears [he] may have played a significant role in assisting in the alleged conspiracy and ongoing trafficking of both fentanyl and cocaine.”
She noted that Baldwin-page’s prior interactions with law enforcement are not related to drugs.
“But I have serious concerns that that may be misleading and that Mr. Baldwin-Page may indeed be someone who has fallen into drug use and substance abuse issues,”
According to court-filed affidavits, Hammett would come visit Berube’s apartment every few weeks with drugs. Hammett was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Attorneys for the three Brattleboro residents argued that they have ties to the community and would not flee, but Hayes disagreed, and noted all three Vermonters have criminal records and face potential heavy sentences if convicted of the more serious drug charges.
Hammett lives with his grandmother in Connecticut, according to his attorney Albie Fox. Hayes set bail for Hammett, who faced five charges because of the gun charge, at $25,000 cash.
According to the police affidavits, Hammett was found with $1,600 in cash on his person.
Bail for all the others was set at $5,000 cash each, with the defense attorneys saying the suspects did not have that kind of resources. Gartenstein had asked for $25,000 bail for Berube, Goodwin and Baldwin-Page, and $100,000 for Hammett.
Court records indicated the drug dealing had been going on since January.
Goodwin, who was the only one of the four to speak to police, said she got paid in crack cocaine to answer the door of the apartment.
She said she didn’t know Hammett’s name, as he was only called “Bro.”
Baldwin-Page also told police he was the “door man” to the apartment, which was rented to Berube.
Contacted Friday afternoon, Christine Hazzard, the executive director of Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, which owns Moore Court apartment complex, thanked the BPD and the Drug Task Force “for their hard work, commitment, and care in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”
She said that though Brattleboro Housing Partnerships cannot comment on any resident or household specifically, it takes any criminal activity on its properties extremely seriously and has no tolerance for criminal activity in its buildings.
“Having police documentation of evidence helps BHP to enforce our policies,” she said. “Brattleboro Housing Partnerships also thanks the residents of our neighborhoods. It is not always easy to do the right thing, but residents look out for one another and report concerns, which helps create healthier, safer communities.”
Judge Hayes said there were pending eviction proceedings against Berube, and her attorney conceded she had no place to live if released.
If convicted, each of the four people could face up to 30 years in jail on each of the two trafficking charges.
Reporter Bob Audette contributed to this report.