BRATTLEBORO — A man accused of stealing an electric bicycle in September 2021 was ordered held in jail until April 22, when a slot in an in-patient substance abuse treatment program is available.
Jude Mischke, 53, had received conditions of release August and September of 2021, after being charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a sobriety test, operating a vehicle in a careless or negligent fashion and assaulting an emergency responder with fluids.
He also had conditions imposed after being charged with forgery and aggravated disorderly conduct.
One of his conditions required Mischke to abide by a 24-hour curfew at a hotel in Putney.
On Sept. 11, 2021, Mischke was arrested and cited with unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling after a homeowner on Lexington Avenue in Brattleboro reported a man walked into her home claiming his car had been stolen.
This was on the same day that the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of a man, later identified as Mischke, walking through the parking lot of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital pulling on car door handles and looking inside vehicles.
Also in September, Mischke is suspected of breaking into a car on Flat Street.
Mischke is also suspected of attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot of Market 32 on Sept. 14, 2021.
Then, on Sept. 25, 2021, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a home on Marlboro Avenue for a report of a stolen electric bike. The homeowner provided surveillance video and a description of the suspect.
Shortly after responding to the complaint, Brattleboro dispatch received a report of a man breaking into a car in downtown. The description of the man was consistent with the description of the suspected bicycle thief.
On Feb. 1 of this year, Mischke was arrested in Rutland and cited with unlawful trespass and later in February he was again arrested in Rutland and cited with five counts of possession of stolen property as well as aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
“We know that defendant is leaving to a designated place and is going to be in treatment,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein during a hearing on Thursday, April 7. “We have releases to verify that and when the program is concluded and defendant has not left against medical advice, he has to come back to court so we can get new releases.
“[W]e wanted to make sure with defendant now having between eight and a dozen cases pending, including multiple felony counts, that the court was clear with defendant about the conditions upon which he’s been released to treatment and the need to comply with those conditions or else the bail suspension will be terminated and the bail will be reimposed,” said Gartenstein.
Once Mishcke has completed treatment, said Judge Michael Kainen, he will need to return to court for a bail hearing and to review his conditions of release.
“Hopefully, [treatment] will be a positive experience for you and may provide the state and me with some insight which may cause the state ... or me ... to conclude you should be released,” said Kainen. “Do you understand those terms?
“Yes,” responded Mischke. “Yes. Absolutely.”
“I wish you good luck in treatment,” said Kainen.