BURLINGTON — An alleged robbery suspect who was shot by a homeowner in Westminster on March 14 will remain in custody for at least another 60 days after his arraignment in federal court on Thursday.
“A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging you with felony offenses,” said Kevin J. Doyle, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont.
According to the indictment, Daniel J. King and his accomplice, Jacquelyn Fougere, conspired to steal “personal property, drugs, and money, by means of actual or threatened force, violence, and fear of injury” from the homeowner, who shot King when King kicked in the door of a mobile home in Shady Pines Park.
Fougere appeared in federal court in late June in a remote hearing and was ordered held pending arraignment.
Although both King, 40, and Fougere, 29, have been charged with federal crimes, they are being held in state prisons.
The defense and the prosecution have until Sept. 22 to file motions and conduct discovery in the case.
During a detention hearing in state court in Brattleboro in April, Dana Nevins, a deputy state’s attorney, noted King has an extensive criminal record, including burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny, aiding in the commission of a felony, false pretenses, and sexual assault, and also has eight failures to appear and multiple violations of probation.
King also has “a lengthy criminal history” out of New Hampshire and New York, said Nevins.
King, who was treated for lacerations to his lung and liver after being shot, was on furlough at the time of the incident. He is currently being held in Southern State Correctional Facility for violating his furlough on a three-and-a-half to 10-year sentence on a 2018 conviction for burglary, accessory to burglary, and possession of stolen property.
King pleaded not guilty in state court to charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with a deadly weapon related to the March incident.
Fougere is also suspected of assisting Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, in attempting to rob the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 13.
Colby has been charged in federal court for a robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 8.
In state court, Colby has been charged with robbing or attempting to rob the Circle K truck stop at Exit 7 of Interstate 91 and Allen Brothers on Route 5 in Westminster on Jan. 6, People’s United Bank in Springfield on Jan. 10, 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 13 and the Family Dollar on Chester Road in Springfield on Jan. 14.