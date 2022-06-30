BURLINGTON — A woman accused of being an accomplice in an invasion of a Westminster home on March 14 was ordered held pending a trial on federal charges.
In a federal court hearing conducted online on Monday, Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, did not contest the order of detention. She is currently being held in the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt told the court that Fougere is a danger to the community without a structured release plan that includes drug treatment.
He also noted that during her arrest and subsequent interview by investigators she was forthcoming and willingly gave information that implicated her in the home invasion.
Fougere’s hearing actually started on Friday, but was continued to Monday to allow for the filing of additional paperwork. On Friday, she pleaded not guilty to one count of “knowingly and voluntarily agreed and conspired to unlawfully obstruct, delay, and affect commerce and the movement of articles in commerce by robbery and to commit and threaten physical violence to persons and property in furtherance of robbery, namely the unlawful taking and obtaining of personal property, drugs, and money, by means of actual or threatened force, violence, and fear of injury.”
According to court documents, on March 14, Fougere accompanied Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, to Shady Pines Park on Back Westminster Road in an attempt to steal money and THC cartridges from the homeowner. But instead of making off with the THC and cash, the homeowner shot King after King kicked in the door, according to court documents.
King was treated at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., and then was released to the custody of the state where he is being held on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling. He has also been charged in federal court with the same charge levied against Fougere.
During Friday’s hearing, Fougere told Judge Kevin Doyle that she dropped out of school in 7th grade.
According to court documents, King, who was wearing an ankle bracelet as part of his release on conditions for violating his furlough, came equipped with zip ties and screamed he had a gun when he kicked down the door. The homeowner told troopers he shot at King twice after King pointed a firearm at him.
King, who had been released from prison three months before the alleged home invasion, has a criminal record extending back to 1999, including 10 felonies and three misdemeanors and is currently serving a three-and-a-half to 10-year sentence imposed in 2018 on charges of burglary, accessory to burglary, and possession of stolen property.
Fougere has not been charged in county court at this time.