BURLINGTON — A Springfield man accused of five armed robberies, including a Jan. 6, 2022, armed robbery of the Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster, pleaded guilty Thursday and received a sentence of seven years in jail.
Sam Colby, 39, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of armed robbery — a Jan. 8 robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield and has been in custody since Jan. 18, 2022.
Colby was also suspected in other robberies that took place in Springfield at the People’s United Bank, the Family Dollar Store and the Circle K Exit 7 truck stop.
Colby is also subject to three years of supervision upon his release.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies; most of them were carried out by a masked man wearing an Adidas sweatshirt. Police said they recovered a pellet gun under the seat of Colby’s car, and also a box of live ammunition for a .32 caliber weapon in his home. No handgun was recovered.