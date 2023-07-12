Dan Kane, an employee at Allen Bros. in Westminster, helps with the clean up efforts at the store on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Co-owner Stacey Allen said they are taking the opportunity to do a deep clean of the store while it is closed.
Stacey Allen, co-owner of Allen Bros., keeps an eye on the cleaning process on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Water was still high behind Allen Bros. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
WESTMINSTER — Last May, when Windham County fruit farmers were trying to protect their strawberries from an impending freeze, Tim Allen bought 5,000 empty sandbags.
The Allens only needed a few hundred bags, but the minimal order was 5,000, and so they purchased them, with no idea they would ever be used.
The Allen Brothers crew filled about 300 bags back in May that were used to hold down the agricultural fabric that protected the strawberries from the freezing temperatures.
On Monday, the rest of the bags were used to protect the business from another weather event, Stacey Allen said.
When they learned Monday afternoon that the cresting Connecticut River would likely flood their Route 5 business, they decided to fill those bonus sandbags and protect their business. The Allen Brothers crew got to work filling the thousands of sandbags, she said.
"We used 3,000 sandbags and they saved our business, I feel very blessed," said Stacey Allen on Wednesday, as they worked to reopen after they were surrounded by flood waters on Tuesday. The market will reopen Thursday morning, she said later in the day.
Allen said they were making such great progress that the popular combination farm stand, market and gas station might open later Wednesday afternoon.
"Hands down, there's been a big difference with Irene," she said.
By Wednesday afternoon, the decision was made not to rush things and the market would reopen first thing Thursday. "A clean store, a disinfected store, and everything right," she said.
David Dubuis of Westminster stands on the Route 123 Bridge between Walpole, N.H., and Westminster, watching the debris gather in the center of the bridge as water flows downstream in the Connecticut River on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Robert Smith of Bellows Falls and Annette Spaulding of Rockingham look at the damage at the Worrall Covered Bridge in Rockingham, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as debris from the Williams River crashes into it during the rain storm on Monday.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson and State Senator Wendy Harrison look at the water levels at the Townshend Dam in Townshend on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases some of the water from the dam.
Aerial photos of Allen Bros. in Westminster and the surrounding area of Route 5 that was flooded as the Connecticut River crested on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
A boat house in Putney that sits along the Connecticut River floods as the water levels rise on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Stacey Allen, co-owner of Allen Bros. in Westminster, walks though the flood waters in the early morning as the Connecticut River crested on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
David Dubuis of Westminster stands on the Route 123 Bridge between Walpole, N.H., and Westminster, watching the debris gather in the center of the bridge as water flows downstream in the Connecticut River on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Robert Smith of Bellows Falls and Annette Spaulding of Rockingham look at the damage at the Worrall Covered Bridge in Rockingham, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as debris from the Williams River crashes into it during the rain storm on Monday.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson and State Senator Wendy Harrison look at the water levels at the Townshend Dam in Townshend on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases some of the water from the dam.
A camper that was damaged along the Wardsboro Brook in Jamaica on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
A section of road on Route 100 in Wardsboro, along the Wardsboro Brook on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that was damaged during Monday’s rain storm.
Aerial photos of Allen Bros. in Westminster and the surrounding area of Route 5 that was flooded as the Connecticut River crested on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Aerial photos of Allen Bros. in Westminster and the surrounding area of Route 5 that was flooded as the Connecticut River crested on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Aerial photos of Allen Bros. in Westminster and the surrounding area of Route 5 that was flooded as the Connecticut River crested on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
An aerial shot of the debris gathered on a railroad bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Water still high behind Allen Bros. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Stacey Allen, co-owner of Allen Bros., keeps an eye on the cleaning process on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
"We sandbagged the entire property," she said, and maybe an inch of water came in. "It was totally manageable."
Allen said they were waiting for a state inspector to come to inspect the gas pumps; earlier, the market's IT people came and reinstalled the cash registers. The parking lot was set to be washed down before they reopened, as well.
Allen said the sandbags had kept the water out of the market and store, and the mitigation actions the family took after Tropical Storm Irene also made a tremendous difference.
She said when she and her husband rebuilt the market after it was destroyed during Irene in August 2011, they took the advice to put in three feet of cinderblocks at the foundation level. Before, she said, it was wood, with sheet rock on top.
"As for the store, we are breathing a sigh of relief," she said. The surrounding farm fields and their crops "are a different story," she said.
"I think we have lost all our summer squash, our zucchini, our strawberries, cucumbers, and maybe even our pumpkins," she said, noting that her husband Tim was still assessing the damage.