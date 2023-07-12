Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — Last May, when Windham County fruit farmers were trying to protect their strawberries from an impending freeze, Tim Allen bought 5,000 empty sandbags.

The Allens only needed a few hundred bags, but the minimal order was 5,000, and so they purchased them, with no idea they would ever be used.

The Allen Brothers crew filled about 300 bags back in May that were used to hold down the agricultural fabric that protected the strawberries from the freezing temperatures.

On Monday, the rest of the bags were used to protect the business from another weather event, Stacey Allen said.

People head out to look at the damage across the region on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after Monday’s rain storm caused widespread flooding.

When they learned Monday afternoon that the cresting Connecticut River would likely flood their Route 5 business, they decided to fill those bonus sandbags and protect their business. The Allen Brothers crew got to work filling the thousands of sandbags, she said.

"We used 3,000 sandbags and they saved our business, I feel very blessed," said Stacey Allen on Wednesday, as they worked to reopen after they were surrounded by flood waters on Tuesday. The market will reopen Thursday morning, she said later in the day.

Allen said they were making such great progress that the popular combination farm stand, market and gas station might open later Wednesday afternoon.

"Hands down, there's been a big difference with Irene," she said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the decision was made not to rush things and the market would reopen first thing Thursday. "A clean store, a disinfected store, and everything right," she said.

Even a new fresh batch of cider doughnuts, she said.

Strangely, she noted, the flood water was higher in the back of the store and was lower in the front, along Route 5.

"We sandbagged the entire property," she said, and maybe an inch of water came in. "It was totally manageable."

Allen said they were waiting for a state inspector to come to inspect the gas pumps; earlier, the market's IT people came and reinstalled the cash registers. The parking lot was set to be washed down before they reopened, as well.

Allen said the sandbags had kept the water out of the market and store, and the mitigation actions the family took after Tropical Storm Irene also made a tremendous difference.

She said when she and her husband rebuilt the market after it was destroyed during Irene in August 2011, they took the advice to put in three feet of cinderblocks at the foundation level. Before, she said, it was wood, with sheet rock on top.

"As for the store, we are breathing a sigh of relief," she said. The surrounding farm fields and their crops "are a different story," she said.

"I think we have lost all our summer squash, our zucchini, our strawberries, cucumbers, and maybe even our pumpkins," she said, noting that her husband Tim was still assessing the damage.

"We're taking it hour by hour," she said.

Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.