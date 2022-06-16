WESTMINSTER — It was a bittersweet evening for the Class of 2022 of Bellows Falls Union High School.
There was joy at graduating and starting the next stage of their life.
But there were tears Thursday evening for a classmate who wasn't there. Vincenzo "Vinny" Ruggiero died three years ago from injuries he sustained in a car crash, and his death left an enormous emotional hole in the school.
Class Valedictorian Kathleen Dole asked her classmates and guests gathered on Hadley Field to remember Vinny with a moment of silence as Dole, her voice full of tears, tried to start her speech, "Title: Undecided."
But the loss caught up with her.
"I would also like to thank someone who should have been here today," Dole said, after thanking her parents. "A person whose kindness and laughter had a profound and everlasting impact on my childhood and this entire community. This one's for you Vinny," she said, her voice breaking.
Close
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air after the Bellows Falls Union High School’s graduation ceremony, in Westminster, Vt., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Julie Torries pins a flower onto the gown of Shelby Stoodley, a graduating senior from Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., before the start of the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Graduating seniors walk down the field at Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Graduating seniors walk down the field at Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Graduating seniors walk down the field at Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Salutatorian, delivers her speech “In the Long Run” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Salutatorian, delivers her speech “In the Long Run” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Stephanie Ager, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Salutatorian, delivers her speech “In the Long Run” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Ariana Wunderle, a graduating senior from Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., gives her speech “The Traveling Stone” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Graduating seniors hold a stone that was presented to them during Ariana Wunderle's speech “The Traveling Stone,” during the Bellows Falls Union High School graduation ceremony in Westminster, Vt., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Kathleen Dole, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Valedictorian, in Westminster, Vt., delivers her speech “Titled: Undecided” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Kathleen Dole, Bellows Falls Union High School’s Valedictorian, in Westminster, Vt., delivers her speech “Titled: Undecided” during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Ariana Wunderle, a graduating senior from Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., gets her diploma during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Graduating seniors turn their tassels over during the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Members of the Bellows Falls Union High School parade around Bellows Falls, Vt., after the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Bellows Falls Union High School, in Westminster, Vt., honors the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 16, 2022.