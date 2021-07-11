HINSDALE, N.H. -- Following a fire that displaced residents living in apartments at 2 Main St. last week, community members rallied to ensure they had stuff to eat and wear.
"The town has been amazing," said Dante Rizzo of Winchester, Mass., the building owner.
Rizzo purchased the six-unit residential property about a month ago, marking his first foray into being a landlord. He recently bought another multi-family property in Hinsdale.
At the Hinsdale Farmers Market on Sunday, Rizzo commended volunteers for doing a good job collecting and sorting items. Tables at the nearby Millstream Community Center were filled with things for his tenants.
"Hopefully they come and make multiple trips," Rizzo said.
At the end of the collection at the farmers market, he counted tenants from three of the units among those who had come. He said he has been in regular contact with tenants through his property manager.
A crowdfunding effort organized by his wife Erica Melia aimed at raising $1,000 for the victims reached $1,540 as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday and can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-the-victims-of-2-main-st-hinsdale-nh. Red Cross also assisted.
Melia said donations came from people living in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine. Each unit received a $200 gift card.
"Luckily, everyone is OK," Melia said, adding that a cat is still missing.
Since her husband recently purchased the property, she said it is unclear how many families were living there at the time of the fire. Melia said the plan was to restore the building and the hope now is to rebuild.
"But we don't know what that could be like," she said. "Safety is our first priority and making sure the tenants are OK."
The food and clothing drive lasted just three days, Melia said, but the collection was "wall to wall."
Sarah Hudon, town program director, said the effort was an "amazing way" to show support. Having seen Melia post on Facebook in search of a space for the collection, Hudon offered up the town-owned community center.
Similarly, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, a need for toilet paper for community members became evident. Hudon recalled having a big response then as well.
"I think it speaks to the community," she said. "It's just so nice."
She said the community shows up when needed.
Hudon said twin first graders and one of her camp counselors helped sort food. Colleen Hayes, assistant program director, also sorted items.
Hayes and Hudon were recently named as the town's next welfare directors. Hayes said it's natural for them to take on the posts, being ingrained in the community center. Hudon said when things such as the drive for displaced residents come in, they are familiar with the process and how to organize.