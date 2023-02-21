TOWNSHEND — Firefighters responding to a blaze Monday on West Hill Road had to take a bit of cover when stored ammunition began to detonate.
"It went off for a little while, and there was a couple of different volleys, where a fair bit went off, and a little while later, some more would go off as it got heated up," said Fire Chief Glen Beattie about the two-alarm fire at 845 West Hill Road that was phoned in at 10:20 p.m.
Beattie said on the way to the fire, he was warned there was a substantial amount of ammunition in the home, as well as a snake.
"I heard it was some type of python," he said, adding the room where the snake was reported to be housed was burning heavily when firefighters arrived.
"There was pretty low survivability in that room," said Beattie.
One occupant in the house escaped without injury after her dog alerted her to the blaze, said Beattie, who is in his fifth year as chief.
Beattie said the home was an older two-story, balloon-framed house with full-length studs that allow fire to spread quickly.
"It's a way that they were building houses for a while, and unfortunately there's so many chaseways and open places that the fire can just keep growing and growing, and growing," he said.
About 15 firefighters from Townshend were assisted by firefighters from NewBrook, Grafton, Winhall, Jamaica, Wardsboro and Dummerston. Firefighters from Saxtons River were dispatched to cover the Townshend Fire Station during the blaze. Rescue Inc. also assisted at the scene, said Beattie.
The fire appeared to have originated in a chimney, he said, adding that the home was not a total loss, though there will be some water damage in the section that didn't catch fire.
A second alarm was struck because of the distance, about 2 miles, from a water source and the intensity of the blaze.
Including the firetrucks, the various departments contributed four tankers that shuttled the water in a modern day bucket brigade from Townshend Lake.
"We were able to get water from a small brook," said Beattie, "but the amount of water that we needed to get the fire out far surpassed what the brook could give us."