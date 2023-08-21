BRATTLEBORO — Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the municipal fire alarm was received from 90 Technology Drive advising that the ammonia alarm was activated for the freezer section of the United Natural Foods (UNFI) building.
Engine 2 from the Brattleboro Fire Department arrived on the scene and Captain Kurt Schmidt reported the entire building had been evacuated and the engine company would be investigating.
Upon investigating, it was determined there was an active leak and the system had been shut down. The Vermont Hazardous Material Team was called. The HazMat team arrived, the team made entry to the ammonia room and identified the component that was leaking.
That portion of the system was isolated and a technician will be making repairs. The buildings have now been reoccupied, and all units cleared at just after 2 p.m.