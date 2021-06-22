BRATTLEBORO — All aboard!

The Vermont Agency of Transportation said Amtrak trains will return to the state beginning July 19, offering the same service it had pre-pandemic, with special discounts being offered until Oct. 28. All Vermont passenger rail service was suspended since Gov. Phil Scott issued his Stay Home, Stay Safe order in response to COVID-19 in March 2020.

“We are very pleased to announce the restart of these vital transportation services for Vermonters and those who wish to travel to and from Vermont by train or bus,” State Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said in a news release in April. “With the governor’s announcement this week of the Vermont Forward Plan to re-open Vermont fully during the next few months, we now have a target date for when we will be able to safely resume Amtrak and transit services in July.”

Vermont is served by two Amtrak lines. The Vermonter starts in Washington, D.C., travels through Connecticut and Massachusetts, and has stops in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans. The Ethan Allen Express begins in New York City and makes stops in Castleton and Rutland.

In Amtrak’s 2019 fiscal year, the Brattleboro station provided 16,765 customer trips to passengers.

“I think it’s huge that they’re restarting it,” said Greg Lesch, interim executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re very excited about it.”

Lesch said he talks to a lot of tourists, and frequently a good number of them tell him they came by train from New York City. Because of where the station is situated, he said, the Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery and Brattleboro Museum & Art Center benefit.

“I think we’re fortunate in Brattleboro to have train access,” he said. “We’re a rural state and we’re a small town.”

In the news release, VTrans said it is working to extend the service to Burlington beginning in 2022 and include stops in Middlebury and Vergennes.

Brattleboro Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland told the Reformer the town does not need to do anything in particular to prepare for Amtrak’s return but town staff will be working with VTrans to put together a small celebration on the green near the Archery Building in front of the station.

Next year, Brattleboro is getting a new Amtrak train station and platform. A major goal is to improve accessibility.

Ahead of the approximately $4.5 million project, the town will be moving and expanding the Depot Street parking lot. The town was recently awarded a $81,548 Downtown Transportation Grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to help defray the cost of construction.

Moreland expects the project will go before the Brattleboro Development Review Board for local approval within the next few months.