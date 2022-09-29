GUILFORD — People explore the eight-acre corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm.
1 of 30
Kristen Bagster, of Winchester, N.H., navigates through the corn maze with her 9-year-old son, Declan, at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristen Bagster, of Winchester, N.H., smiles as her 9-year-old son, Declan, rings the bell as they leave the corn maze at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristen Bagster, of Winchester, N.H., navigates through the corn maze with her 9-year-old son, Declan, at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lillian Freda Cunningham, 6, from Brattleboro, bounces around at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People smile while riding a small cow train through the corn and pumpkin fields at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People smile while riding a small cow train through the corn and pumpkin fields at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jake Stratton, from Bellows Falls, fires a piece of corn from a canon towards a target at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Children slide down a slide at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Rogers family from Keene, N.H., navigate through the corn maze at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lauren Rogers, of Keene, N.H., pulls two of her sons through the corn maze at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Rogers family from Keene, N.H., navigate through the corn maze at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People explore the eight-archer corn maze and other activities at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristen Bagster, of Winchester, N.H., smiles as her 9-year-old son, Declan, rings the bell as they leave the corn maze at Gaines Farm, in Guilford, Vt., during the opening weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.