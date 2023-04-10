Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

PHOTOS: Egg hunt in Brattleboro

Above: Cal Chapman, 8, of Brattleboro, collects Easter eggs during the event. Left: Quinn Boyle, 2, of White River Junction, screams in excitement to meet the Easter Bunny.

