Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
The Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday.
Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
online.
Quinn Boyle, 2, of White River Junction, Vt., screams in excitement to meet the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Cal Chapman, 8, of Brattleboro, collects Easter eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
online.
Quinn Boyle, 2, of White River Junction, Vt., screams in excitement to meet the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Cal Chapman, 8, of Brattleboro, collects Easter eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park in Brattleboro on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Above: Cal Chapman, 8, of Brattleboro, collects Easter eggs during the event. Left: Quinn Boyle, 2, of White River Junction, screams in excitement to meet the Easter Bunny.