The Brattleboro Recreation Department held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday. More photos on page A3.
Emily Murphy Kaur, of Brattleboro, Vt., holds her daughter, Sky, 1, up as she reacts to seeing the Easter Bunny during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday.
Photos by Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
Tuck Kaufmann, 2, of Brattleboro, Vt., waves to the Easter Bunny during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Emily Murphy Kaur, of Brattleboro, Vt., holds her daughter, Sky, 1, up as she reacts to seeing the Easter Bunny during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday.
Tuck Kaufmann, 2, of Brattleboro, Vt., waves to the Easter Bunny during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Children run out to grab eggs during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Orion Boyce, 1, of Brattleboro, Vt., collects eggs with his aunt, Courtney Scott, during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday.
Lindsey Simon, 2, from Guilford, collects eggs with her mom, Sarah, during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday.
Kolton Grover, 10-months, holds eggs together during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, held by the Brattleboro Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Children run out to grab eggs during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, on Saturday.
Children run out to grab eggs during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday.
Children run out to grab eggs during an Easter Egg Hunt at Living Memorial Park on Saturday.
